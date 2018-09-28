Puppet Masters
Thank you, Mother Russia: For the first time in years another state is saying no to Israel
Haaretz
Thu, 27 Sep 2018 02:26 UTC
Israel needed someone to set these limits like it needed oxygen. The recent years' hubris and geopolitical reality enabled it to run rampant. It could patrol Lebanon's skies as if they were its own; bombard in Syria's air space as if it were Gaza's air space; destroy Gaza periodically, put it under endless siege and continue, of course, to occupy the West Bank. Suddenly someone stood up and said: Stop right there. At least in Syria: That's the end of it. Thank you, Mother Russia, for setting limits on a child whom no one has restrained for a long time.
The Israeli stupefaction at the Russian response and the paralysis that gripped it only showed how much Israel needed a responsible adult to rein it in. Does anyone dare prevent Israel's freedom of movement in another country? Is anyone hindering it from flying in skies not its own? Is anyone keeping it from bombing as much as it pleases? For decades Israel hasn't encountered such a strange phenomenon. Israel Hayom reported, of course, that anti-Semitism is growing in Russia. Israel is getting ready to play the next victim card, but its arrogance has suddenly gone missing.
In April the Bloomberg News agency cited threats from retired Military Intelligence chief Amos Yadlin and other officers that if Russia gives Syria S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, Israel's air force would bombard them. Now the voice of bluster from Zion has been muted, at least for the moment.
Every state is entitled to have weapons for defense against jet bombers, including Syria, and no state is permitted to prevent that forcibly. This basic truth already sounds bizarre to Israeli ears. The idea that other countries' sovereignty is meaningless, that it can always be disrupted by force, and that Israeli sovereignty alone is sacred, and supreme; that Israel can mix in the affairs of the region to its heart's content - including by military intervention, whose true extent is yet to be clarified in the war in Syria - without paying a price, in the name of its real or imagined security, which sanctifies anything and everything - all this has suddenly run into a Russian "nyet." Oh, how we needed that nyet, to restore Israel to its real dimensions.
It arrived with excellent timing. Just when there's a president in the White House who runs his Middle East policy at the instructions of his sponsor in Las Vegas and mentor on Balfour Street; when Israel feels itself in seventh heaven, with an American embassy in Jerusalem and no UNRWA, soon without the Palestinians - came the flashing red light from Moscow. Perhaps it will balance out, just a bit, the intoxication with power that has overtaken Israel in recent years, maybe it will start to wise up and recover.
Russia, without meaning to, may yet turn out to be better for Israel than all the insane, corrupting support it receives from the current American administration, and from its predecessors, too.
Russia has outlined for the world the way to treat Israel, using the only language Israel understands. Let those who truly care for Israel's welfare, and for justice, learn how it's done: Only by force. Only when Israel gets punished or is forced to pay a price does it do the right thing. The air force will think twice now and perhaps many times more before its next bombardment in Syria, whose importance, if indeed it has any, is unknown.
Had such a Russian "nyet" hovered above Gaza's skies, too, so much futile death and destruction would have been spared. Had an international force faced the Israeli occupation, it would have ended long ago. Instead, we have Donald Trump in Washington and the European Union's pathetic denunciations of the evictions at Khan al-Ahmar.
Comment: Judging by the malignant behavior of the Israeli power brokers, it won't be long before they, yet again, try the patience of the world community: