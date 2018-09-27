© VOA News



"Regrettably, we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election," Trump told a meeting of the Security Council in New York on Wednesday. "They do not want me or us to win," he continued, "because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade, and we are winning on trade."

In a speech to the United Nations Security Council, President Trump blamed China for meddling in US elections. On Twitter,Trump's comments on China echoed his comments one day before, when he accused China of product dumping, intellectual property theft, and currency manipulation.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the council that "China has all along followed the principle of non-interference in other countries' domestic affairs," and denied Trump's "unwarranted accusations" of election meddling.The White House shot back by saying that Chinese interference in the US is at an "unacceptable level," but again provided no specifics.On Monday, the US deepened its trade conflict with China when tariffs on another $260 billion in Chinese goods came into effect.Trump did not elaborate on what form the Chinese election meddling is actually taking. However, with the right kind of eyes,The ad, which carried the label "paid for and prepared solely by China Daily, an official publication of the People's Republic of China,"CNN's Jim Acosta was first to point out that Trump should have blamed Russia instead:The fact that Trump issued a harsh criticism of Russia over its support of Syrian leader [SIC]Trump's General Assembly speech on Tuesday didn't escape the microscopes of Twitter's dedicated 'Russiagaters' either. Author Anne Applebaum found it strange that Trump repeatedly touted American sovereignty and the supremacy of the nation state, instead of coming out and saying "guys, I'm totally controlled by Russia."