© Unknown



U.S. President Donald Trump says he will outlineTrump, speaking at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, said that it was a "dream" of his to bring about a peaceful solution to the conflict.Netanyahu's position is that"I would say over the next two to three to four months," Trump said, referring to the prospective time frame for presenting the peace plan.The Trump administration has in the past said it would support a two-state solution if both sides agreed to it. "I like a two-state solution. That's what I think works best.... That's my feeling," Trump said."Their words go against their actions and their action is absolutely clear [and] is destroying the possibility of the two-state solution," said Husam Zomlot, head of the recently closed Palestinian mission in Washington.