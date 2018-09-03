© Tania Dominici / Reuters

The National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro has been hit by a massive fire on Sunday night, with images from the scene showing the entire building engulfed in flames. The cause of the blaze is unknown so far., local media report. About 50 firefighters have been trying to contain the inferno since 7 pm local time. The flames quickly spread through the 19th century wooden mansion that houses the museum.Images from the scene show the entire building burning on the inside.The National Museum is one of the Americas' oldest and largest,. It is housed inside the Sao Cristovao palace in Rio de Janeiro, a former residence of the Portuguese royal family., numbering over 700 items. It also boasts a vast collection of minerals and fossils.According to the museum's deputy director, there were plenty of highly flammable items inside the building that could have triggered the blaze.Cristiana Cerezo told The Globe.Authorities have launched an investigation.Brazilian President Michel Temer called the potential loss of the museum's entire collection "incalculable."he tweeted. The National Museum is Brazil's oldest scientific institution. It celebrated its 200th anniversary this June.Despite its historic and scientific value to the country,of its library, roof and other essential repairs. The contract signed between the museum and Brazil's National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) stipulated that the