The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service has arrived atto eliminate the threatening blaze that engulfed the roof of the Bank Buildings, the Daily Mail reported.A Belfast-based Primark department store was engulfed in flames which resulted in the evacuation of the visitors shopping inside, the media stated.The fire crew that arrived at the site made an effort to get access to the source of the fire with a fire engine's ladder.The video shows flames, coming from the top of the Bank Buildings - the structures were built 200 years ago.