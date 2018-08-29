A Belfast-based Primark department store was engulfed in flames which resulted in the evacuation of the visitors shopping inside, the media stated.
The fire crew that arrived at the site made an effort to get access to the source of the fire with a fire engine's ladder.
The video shows flames, coming from the top of the Bank Buildings - the structures were built 200 years ago.
Comment: Daily Mail also reports:
A huge blaze has torn through a Primark store in the middle of Belfast, destroying the historic five-storey building as officials warn the entire structure is on the verge of collapse.
Flames were seen shooting out from the roof of the 233 year-old Bank Buildings, which has recently undergone a £30million refurbishment.
Shoppers and staff were evacuated from the five-story building, which was bombed three times during the Troubles, at around 11am on Tuesday.
Parts of the structure's roof have collapsed, with firefighters from Northern Ireland's Fire and Rescue Service in attendance.
Flames and thick black smoke have engulfed the entire five-storey Bank Buildings.
