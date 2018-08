"Arguments about money is by far the top predictor of divorce. It's not children, in-laws or anything else. It's money - for both men and women."

"In the study, we controlled for income, debt and net worth. Results revealed it didn't matter how much you made or how much you were worth. Arguments about money are the top predictor for divorce because it happens at all levels."

"You can measure people's money arguments when they are very first married. It doesn't matter how long ago it was, but when they were first together and already arguing about money, there is a good chance they are going to have poor relationship satisfaction."

"...people who are stressed are very short-term focused. They don't plan for the future. If you can reduce stress, you can increase planning. If the money is not being treated fairly in the household, then the relationship satisfaction is going to be lower."

Arguments about money are the top predictor of divorce, research finds. The study was published in the journal Family Relations ( Dew et al., 2012 ).