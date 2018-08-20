Dr Sonya Britt-Lutter, study co-author, said:
"Arguments about money is by far the top predictor of divorce. It's not children, in-laws or anything else. It's money - for both men and women."The conclusions come from a nationally representative survey of over 4,500 couples.
Dr Britt-Lutter explained the results:
"In the study, we controlled for income, debt and net worth. Results revealed it didn't matter how much you made or how much you were worth. Arguments about money are the top predictor for divorce because it happens at all levels."The researchers found that arguments from the very start of the relationship about money were a particularly bad sign.
Dr Britt-Lutter said:
"You can measure people's money arguments when they are very first married. It doesn't matter how long ago it was, but when they were first together and already arguing about money, there is a good chance they are going to have poor relationship satisfaction."People who are stressed about money tend to avoid the issue, which makes matters worse.
Dr Britt-Lutter said:
"...people who are stressed are very short-term focused. They don't plan for the future. If you can reduce stress, you can increase planning. If the money is not being treated fairly in the household, then the relationship satisfaction is going to be lower."The study was published in the journal Family Relations (Dew et al., 2012).