Powerful magnetic field and auroras detected on Brown Dwarf 'star' 20 light years from Earth - Discovery defies (known) astrophysics
Fri, 03 Aug 2018 14:54 UTC
In the first radio-telescope detection of a planetary-mass object beyond our solar system, astronomers have found the strange celestial body has 12.7 times the mass of Jupiter. It doesn't appear to orbit a parent star, however, and is only 20 light-years away from Earth.
"This object is right at the boundary between a planet and a brown dwarf, or 'failed star,' and is giving us some surprises that can potentially help us understand magnetic processes on both stars and planets," study lead astronomer Melodie Kao said.
A brown dwarf is an object too large to be a planet, but isn't big enough to sustain the nuclear fusion of hydrogen in its core that is vital to stars.
The object, which has been named SIMP J01365663+0933473, was first detected in 2016, but was thought to be a brown dwarf. The latest data reveals it's younger than first thought at a relatively youthful 200 million years old, and its mass is smaller, so it could be classified as a planet. Its temperature is also far cooler than the sun, at 825 degrees Celsius. It also has a strong magnetic field, 200 times the strength of Jupiter.
The researchers were able to pick up on the object's magnetic activity using a powerful radio astronomy observatory called the Very Large Array, a National Science Foundation facility in New Mexico.
The methods used suggest the researchers may have "a new way of detecting exoplanets, including the elusive rogue ones not orbiting a parent star," researcher Gregg Hallinan said.
Reader Comments
Inb4 it could be an Asteroid - If it is an asteroid of planetary size, it is a Planet. Pluto was kicked to the curb for less.
it's younger than first thought at a relatively youthful 200 million years oldThis age is based on the current surface temperature?
Despite the wealth of worlds in our own solar system, scientists still aren't certain how planets are built.
For a planet, SIMP is also pretty hot: The world has a surface temperature of over 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit (825 Celsius). For comparison, the hottest planet in our solar system is Venus, which sports an average temperature of around 875 F (470 C), while the Sun, a relatively small and cool star, has a surface temperature of about 10,000 F (5,500 C). However, it’s important to note that Venus gets most of its heat from the Sun. And since solitary SIMP is not orbiting a star, its heat must be leftover from its initial formation some 200 million years ago . So, over time, the planetary goliath will continue to radiate away its warmth.
Comment: We previously ran this with the title 'Mysterious gigantic rogue planet...'
But in fact, when this was first observed in 2016, it was categorized as a star, albeit a Brown Dwarf 'dark star', which are, generally, companions to suns.
20 light years makes it too far away to be Sol's companion, but it's the behavior of this celestial body that is striking: the above write-up doesn't mention it, but one of the surprise discoveries is that it's producing spectacular auroras!
Combined with its powerful magnetic field, these things are only 'supposed' to happen when the solar wind from its sun - the 'primary' star in a binary system - buffets its poles.
But here they seem to have discovered a 'rogue' dark star with no solar companion to 'light it up'... Unless, like our system's, perhaps, the companion star just hasn't been detected yet.