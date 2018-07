© Stefan Klein / Global Look Press

Mexico placed its capital and 10 states on alert after thieves stole a vehicle with a container full of radioactive materials. A private company employee left it in the back of his pickup truck.the head of the nation's civil protection agency Luis Felipe Puente tweeted on Sunday as he announced the alert. The agency, tasked with securing the public's well-being, reported that the stolen substance presents aAccording to local media, the container belonged to a radiography company. It was made of stainless steel and displayed 'radioactive hazard' markings.he contacted the authorities.Mexico has already witnessed several cases of theft of radioactive materials in recent times. In February, thieves targeted a vehicle in the city of Leon, taking a nuclear densometer, a device used in geotechnical engineering to measure density. Two similar incidents occurred in 2017.