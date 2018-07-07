The Russian Hmeymim Airbase has come under attack again after armed drones attempted to bomb several sites inside the military installation.
According to a military source in the nearby town of Jableh, the Russian military activated their air defense sirens after the armed drones entered vicinity of the Hmeymim Airbase tonight.
The source added that the Russian military was able to destroy the armed drones before they could hit any targets inside the Hmeymim Airbase.
This latest attack by the militant groups in northern Syria comes just days after they first launched their armed drone strikes on the Hmeymim Airbase and its surroundings.
The first known armed drone strike on the Hmeymim Airbase occurred in late December of 2017, when the militants caught the Russian military off guard and hit several sites inside the installation.
The Russian Aerospace Forces launched
a massive attack over the southwestern countryside of the Idlib Governorate tonight.
According to a military source in nearby Latakia, the Russian Aerospace Forces relentlessly bombarded the bases of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in the Jisr Al-Shughour District of Idlib.
Update (Jul. 7):
These airstrikes, which are still ongoing, were conducted in retaliation for the latest armed drone attack on the Russian Hmeymim Airbase in southwest Latakia.
For the second straight night, Russia's Hmeymim Airport has come
under attack by armed drones.
According to a local field source in the coastal city of Jableh, several armed drones targeted the Hmeymim Airbase's northeastern perimeter, prompting the Russian air defense to activate its warning sirens.
Once the sirens were activated, the Russian air defense reportedly intercepted the armed drones before they could hit any targets inside the Hmeymim Airbase or its vicinity.
