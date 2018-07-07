The Russian Hmeymim Airbase has come under attack again after armed drones attempted to bomb several sites inside the military installation.The source added that the Russian military was able to destroy the armed drones before they could hit any targets inside the Hmeymim Airbase.The first known armed drone strike on the Hmeymim Airbase occurred in late December of 2017, when the militants caught the Russian military off guard and hit several sites inside the installation.