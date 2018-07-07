Russian Air Force
The Russian Hmeymim Airbase has come under attack again after armed drones attempted to bomb several sites inside the military installation.

According to a military source in the nearby town of Jableh, the Russian military activated their air defense sirens after the armed drones entered vicinity of the Hmeymim Airbase tonight.

The source added that the Russian military was able to destroy the armed drones before they could hit any targets inside the Hmeymim Airbase.

This latest attack by the militant groups in northern Syria comes just days after they first launched their armed drone strikes on the Hmeymim Airbase and its surroundings.


Comment: Russian military downs unidentified drones near Khmeimim Airbase in Syria - UPDATE: Militants launch third drone attack


The first known armed drone strike on the Hmeymim Airbase occurred in late December of 2017, when the militants caught the Russian military off guard and hit several sites inside the installation.