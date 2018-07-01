© American Mirror/Youtube

What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi?As the noose seems to be tightening on her prospects to return to party power after the November elections, the House Minority Leader stumbled over words, suffered brain freezes and stared at reporters during a Thursday press conference."Last week, soy bean futures hit a nine-year low," Pelosi told reporters."Soy boyn- soy bean futures hit a nine-year low," she repeated, attempting to pronounce the words clearly, accentuating each one with a pointed finger."Pork producers, corn growers and wheat grawers, growers are reeling, too," she said before suffering a brain freeze, staring at reporters and finally saying, "And that's so far this week.""The Supreme Court's radical Janus decision will have drastic destructive," she said, suffering a jaw problem, "destructive and long-stand- standing impacts..."Moments later, she claimed the Supreme Court has "reduced the leverage of workers in our country. Roost their leverage for, again, collective bargaining."At one point she let out a big sigh mid-sentence, saying, "So, here we are, we have a better raw deal, we have a better deal," she corrected herself.Jaw problems marred her performance again when she mispronounced "Justice Kennedy.""Make no mistake, mistake," she said shortly later.She got confused about how many Americans have pre-existing conditions."120, 130, 125, 130 million Americans have pre-existing conditions," she said."So our..." she said moments later, suffering a brain freeze, causing her lips to quiver as if no words would exit, her hand to wave and a long stare at reporters, "provena- our history on this is one that has been solid..."While taking questions from reporters, she apparently had trouble hearing one and asked a reporter to "repoot" one.Pelosi suffered yet another brain freeze shortly after.At what point are Democrats going to stop trotting this bizarrely behaving person out in front of the cameras?