Nancy Pelosi
Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY) is speaking out against Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), referring to the House Minority Leader as "aloof, frenetic, and misguided."

Speaking to the Buffalo News, Higgins explained why he will no longer back Pelosi for another term as the top Democrat.

"I will not support her," Higgins told the Buffalo News.

Higgins explained that his lack of support comes from a "lack of a clear Democratic agenda" and lack of interest in his bills to invest in infrastructure and expand Medicare.

"She's listening, but this is my conclusion: She's aloof, frenetic and misguided," Higgins said.

Higgins claims that he is part of a larger movement of Democratic lawmakers who are sick of Pelosi, but have not yet gone public.

"I'm giving voice to a frustration that I hear every single day," he said. "It's members. I don't want to call anybody out. But this is the conversation that is taking place."

The Democratic Party, according to Higgins, is losing support because they are "out of touch" and not offering anything to energize voters.

"Our leadership is out of touch with what is going on not only in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan but in Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Hamburg, Orchard Park and Lancaster," he said. "Democratic voters at least and voters writ large feel politically homeless, and it's because we are not offering something affirmative to give people hope and something to invest in, in the way that we want to do things."

Higgins also expressed his concerns about the 2020 election, admitting that the party is not ready to take on President Trump.

"We are not ready for 2020," Higgins said. "We're lacking a clear, coherent and compelling narrative."

Pelosi, for her part, is claiming to be unbothered by the mounting calls for new leadership in the party.

"Many are saying we need new leadership. I don't take offense at that," she said. "I'm OK. Just win, baby."