B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve man in pro-Trump hat
National Post
Sat, 30 Jun 2018 21:44 UTC
The slogan popularized by U.S. President Donald Trump in his 2016 campaign has been embroidered on bright red baseball caps that have become an emblem of his supporters.
Eva Gates, vice president of operations and human resources for the Sequoia Company of Restaurants, says the capped patron was sitting on the patio at Vancouver's Teahouse in Stanley Park on Tuesday when the floor manager approached him.
She says the manager, identified on the Teahouse's website as Darin Hodge, told the patron he had to take off his hat if he wanted to be served. The man opted to leave the restaurant instead.
Gates says Hodge was fired with cause on Thursday because the incident violated the company's anti-discrimination policy and also because Hodge posted about it on social media.
Hodge could not immediately be reached for comment.
This planet is haunted by us; the other occupants just evade boredom by filling our skies and our seas with monsters.
