C. G. Jung
Carl Jung is a giant of 20th century history and thought, widely regarded as a pioneer of the psychology of the unconscious. His defection from Freud and his ideas like the archetypes of the unconscious are widely known, even if many have not read his works. But there is a hidden side to the man that few are aware of. From visions of the gods to an acceptance of polygamy and a plan to revitalize civilization by returning to the paganism of the past, Jung privately held some ideas that don't appear in his published works - and which may come to many as a shock.
Today on the Truth Perspective we'll be taking a closer look at the hidden Jung: his encounter with the deranged Otto Gross, his libertine views on sexuality, his modelling of psychoanalysis on ancient mystery cult initiations, his interest in mediumship, and his trance-induced visions of the underworld. If you thought you know Jung, chances are you didn't. Tune Saturday, June 16, 12 pm EDT.
Running Time:
01:29:45
First of all, we cannot basically converse with the dead as the dead do not have a brain with which to transmit thoughts. It was Thomas Edison with his thought receiving invention, which may really be attributed to Tesla as Tesla did work for him in the beginning, who thought he was picking up on the voices of those who had passed over. What he was picking up was the thoughts of the living, or those being projected by other minds who were in close proximity to the receiver.
While it is true some have received messages from their recently departed, as we have, we understand that it is a Triadic communication coming from God from that soul. He brings them and speaks for them to comfort us. God in this sense is Man, the Angels, God’s messengers, or simply Our Father in Heaven.
All the weird stuff in the séances and in his dream which told him he was the Christ, probably came from demons, human empaths, or alien beings like the Deros who work empathetically through the mind to speak through us. JeSus warned us about them, the sorcerers and magicians, those human or otherwise empaths who use their empathetic abilities as weapons for harm and deceit. They are very, very intelligent, know us better than we know ourselves, and use that ability against humanity continually.
We lump all the negative sh*t into one term, those of the Alien Mind, which means it should be alien to humanity, but we often accept it as our own. The reason the cousin as medium became exhausted and ill is because these “familiars” can project pain, tiredness, fear, etc. They do not have empathy towards humanity and will torture those who tell the truth about them.
For Jung or even Otto Gross we must imagine that both were suffering under the sins of the fathers and did not have a veil protecting their minds and were thus open more to the machinations of the Alien Mind. Our mentor could see a veil covering the minds of most people, and we think the wedding veil is somehow symbolic of this, but some people did not have one and this meant their father had sinned grievously and lost the veil for his children. Sometimes the children would have monkey demons hanging on them making them do weird behaviors like beating their chest, talking into their shirt, flipping the light switch off and on several times before they were allowed to keep it on. We saw a family of five children suffer this way because the father had committed the crime of theft, serious theft, which must have harmed another greatly. The man had his veil, but all five children did not and they were “holy” terrors. They lied, stole, cheated, were mean-spirited and destroyed property and when you confronted them they looked at you like you were insane even though you had seen them.
Drugs can also dissimulate the mind and separate you from God, your spirituality. That’s what the Alien Mind’s plan is for humanity presently and where they use drugs of abuse, even marijuana, psychiatric drugs, other drugs containing fluoride, and even water fluoridation to accomplish same, it was Rudolph Steiner who predicted they would use a vaccine to block the Pineal and cut us off from God.
One of you was talking about Jung being a psychopath and said that Jung said, “Repress nothing.” Well, that immediately brought us back to the Satanist Aleister Crowley who said, “Do what thou wilt.” It was Crowley who said about the turn of the previous century that his god had landed. We knew exactly what this meant, for our mentor had told us that a certain alien species had landed in the Tunguska region of Russia, disembarked and began possessing people, mostly leaders and scientists. Man destroyed their ship in what is called the Tunguska blast in 1908 and did not realize they had already left the ship. It was Judge Louis Brandeis who before he was a justice said in 1910 that some great evil had come to the earth. He intuitively felt it.
Humans are triadic in nature, males are two parts positive and one part negative, and the females the opposite, and it is true that either can manifest more female or male, sometimes depending on the mate with whom they come together. However, much of the gender dysphoria is most likely caused by poor food choices upsetting the hormones, thought projections encouraging homosexuality and transgenderism, and the work of the Alien Mind against humanity to destroy it in complete contempt of God.
While it is true the churches have failed many, we were told that before all else to gain in understanding, and if you do not ask for it and seek it, then you will not get it. As Hosea said, our people suffer for lack of knowledge.
Delamer Duverus