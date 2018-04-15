Jefferson statue
© (Shutterstock/Steve Heap)
Thomas Jefferson statue at UVA.
The University of Virginia discovered a Thomas Jefferson statue smeared with the phrase "racist + rapist" on Friday.

The vandalism likely occurred Friday, on the morning of the former president and UVA founder's birthday, reported NBC29.

UVA students, alumni, and community members previously plastered a sign reading "Black Lives Matter - F*** White Supremacy" to the statue and covered it with a black shroud in September.


The protesters chanted "What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!" and "If we don't get it? Shut it down!"


