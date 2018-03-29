Sibel Edmonds

Sibel Deniz Edmonds is the founder and editor-in-chief of NewsBud
James Corbett looks into the controversy surrounding Sibel Edmonds, Vanessa Beeley and Eva Bartlett regarding their reporting on the Syrian conflict. He fact checks Newsbud's recent Syria Under Siege video and comes to some unfortunate conclusions.


SHOW NOTES:

Sibel attacks 21st Century Wire (Archived link)

Sibel accuses "junkie" Henningsen/21Wire of mystery funding (Archived link)

Sibel replies to George Monbiot to attack Beeley and Bartlett (Archived link)

Sibel claims SSM "kicked out" Beeley/Bartlett. SSM disputes. (Archived link)

Newsbud promises documented expose of Beeley and Bartlett (Archived link)

Syria Under Siege: Guarding Against Wolves in Sheep Clothing

Sibel claims expose "triple fact-checked" (Archived link)

Sibel congratulates Eva's reporting, offers her a position (Archived link)

Paul Larudee Disavows Sibel
Part 1 (Twitter) / Part 1 (Archive)
Part 2 (Twitter) / Part 2 (Archive)
Part 3 (Twitter) / Part 3 (Archive)
Part 4 (Twitter) / Part 4 (Archive)

Vanessa Beeley's 2014 tweet archive

"Military Intervention is never the answer."

Further context to Beeley/Navsteva torture conversation

30 years since Sydney's Hilton Hotel bombing-the unanswered questions

Original source of Mufti mistranslation

Sourcewatch: Memri

Mufti Hassoun Threatens U.S and Europe | The True Story

Beeley quotes Chris York using a "dirty" word (Archived link)

Sibel uses a "dirty" word 1 (Archived link)
Sibel uses a "dirty" word 2 (Archived link)
Sibel uses a "dirty" word 3 (Archived link)
Sibel uses a "dirty" word 4 (Archived link)

Larger context of Beeley's DM re: Rania Khalek (Archived link)

MSM Syria Lies Need to Be Exposed

Western corporate media 'disappears' over 1.5 million Syrians and 4,000 doctors

Syria: Aleppo Doctor Demolishes Imperialist Propaganda and Media Warmongering

Jafaari at UN calls MSF a branch of French intelligence

Newsbud's Exposé of Beeley and Bartlett: Comment

Sibel discussing doctors and psychologists at torture sites (Archived link)

Cory Morningstar blasts Newsbud for falsely alleging plagiarism

Sibel claims SSM got 1.5 million (Archived link)

SSM response to $1.5 million claim

Sibel tweets Daniel McAdams regarding her campaign part 1 (Archived link)
Sibel tweets Daniel McAdams regarding her campaign part 2 (Archived link)
Sibel tweets Daniel McAdams regarding her campaign part 3 (Archived link)
Sibel tweets Daniel McAdams regarding her campaign part 4 (Archived link)

Example of social media posts being made under the "human decency" campaign (Archived link)

Sibel admits she researched her claims about Patrick Henningsen AFTER she made them, and found that they were false (Archived link)

Sibel's personal attack on Vanessa Beeley (Archived link)