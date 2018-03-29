Society's Child
Has Sibel Edmonds gone off the deep end? Newsbud editor attacks 21st Century Wire, Eva Bartlett, Vanessa Beeley
James Corbett
The Corbett Report
Thu, 29 Mar 2018 15:31 UTC
SHOW NOTES:
Sibel attacks 21st Century Wire (Archived link)
Sibel accuses "junkie" Henningsen/21Wire of mystery funding (Archived link)
Sibel replies to George Monbiot to attack Beeley and Bartlett (Archived link)
Sibel claims SSM "kicked out" Beeley/Bartlett. SSM disputes. (Archived link)
Newsbud promises documented expose of Beeley and Bartlett (Archived link)
Syria Under Siege: Guarding Against Wolves in Sheep Clothing
Sibel claims expose "triple fact-checked" (Archived link)
Sibel congratulates Eva's reporting, offers her a position (Archived link)
Paul Larudee Disavows Sibel
Part 1 (Twitter) / Part 1 (Archive)
Part 2 (Twitter) / Part 2 (Archive)
Part 3 (Twitter) / Part 3 (Archive)
Part 4 (Twitter) / Part 4 (Archive)
Vanessa Beeley's 2014 tweet archive
"Military Intervention is never the answer."
Further context to Beeley/Navsteva torture conversation
30 years since Sydney's Hilton Hotel bombing-the unanswered questions
Original source of Mufti mistranslation
Sourcewatch: Memri
Mufti Hassoun Threatens U.S and Europe | The True Story
Beeley quotes Chris York using a "dirty" word (Archived link)
Sibel uses a "dirty" word 1 (Archived link)
Sibel uses a "dirty" word 2 (Archived link)
Sibel uses a "dirty" word 3 (Archived link)
Sibel uses a "dirty" word 4 (Archived link)
Larger context of Beeley's DM re: Rania Khalek (Archived link)
MSM Syria Lies Need to Be Exposed
Western corporate media 'disappears' over 1.5 million Syrians and 4,000 doctors
Syria: Aleppo Doctor Demolishes Imperialist Propaganda and Media Warmongering
Jafaari at UN calls MSF a branch of French intelligence
Newsbud's Exposé of Beeley and Bartlett: Comment
Sibel discussing doctors and psychologists at torture sites (Archived link)
Cory Morningstar blasts Newsbud for falsely alleging plagiarism
Sibel claims SSM got 1.5 million (Archived link)
SSM response to $1.5 million claim
Sibel tweets Daniel McAdams regarding her campaign part 1 (Archived link)
Sibel tweets Daniel McAdams regarding her campaign part 2 (Archived link)
Sibel tweets Daniel McAdams regarding her campaign part 3 (Archived link)
Sibel tweets Daniel McAdams regarding her campaign part 4 (Archived link)
Example of social media posts being made under the "human decency" campaign (Archived link)
Sibel admits she researched her claims about Patrick Henningsen AFTER she made them, and found that they were false (Archived link)
Sibel's personal attack on Vanessa Beeley (Archived link)
What petty nonsense from Newsbud. Sad.
I once respected Sibel Edmonds for her whistle-blowing actions. I've now lost all respect for her and her work. My subscription to Newsbud's content will be canceled immediately. She should be ashamed of herself for such shameful behavior. Eva Bartlett and Vanessa Beeley are tireless voices supporting Syria, Palestine and many other places being subjected to American imperial destruction. They are to be commended, not attacked.
Yes, as Corbett shows, this was a sloppy hit piece from Edmonds. And she had my trust before this. I even posted the video on FB before seeing it myself. Stupid behavior from my side.
The thoroughness of the links, and the fact I've never heard of 21st Century Press makes me wonder 'Hit Job'?
When I reach an opinion on the opinions, I'll so note it.
R.C.