© AP Photo/Frank Augstein



The Trump administration can still prevent negative repercussions that the alleged Salisbury poisoning case of Russian ex-Colonel Sergei Skripal may have concerning the ties between Washington and Moscow, the Russian Embassy in the US said on Sunday."The White House may still be able to prevent any negative consequences of this fake story for the very little positive stuff left in Russian-American relations.the Russian diplomatic mission said."The US media has recently unleashed a new vehement anti-Russian crusade, evidently prompted by Russophobic circles within the Washington establishment," the comment says. "Before completing the analyses, which should be done by the relevant international organization, the OPCW, the entire blame has been pinned on us.""Few have raised any red flags about this absurd situation here. Moreover, there are proposals to punish Moscow," the embassy noted. "It is essential to investigate this tragedy in a calm and professional way now and formulate joint measures to prevent such events in the future.""We see a unique chance for the administration in Washington as Downing Street's main ally in this situation. These days, the junior partner needs counselling and assistance from overseas based on wise restraint more than ever," the comment says.the embassy noted.On March 4, former Russian intelligence officer and convicted British spy Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia were allegedly poisoned with a nerve agent, according to British investigators. Later, London stated that this agent was designed in Russia and blamed Moscow for being behind the incident based on this assumption. The Russian side refuted all accusations, saying that neither the Soviet Union, nor Russia had any programs for developing this agent.after which Moscow took retaliatory measures by ejecting the same number of the British embassy staff members and ordering the closure of the UK's consulate general in St. Petersburg and terminating the activity of the British Council in Russia.