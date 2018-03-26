"It's really hard to tell where the social media firms begin and where the "Deep State" ends. . . . In all these globalist confabs . . . what you see are the leading executives of Facebook, Google, Twitter, Linked In, Amazon and Microsoft. These are the same people involved in the Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission and the World Government Summit. They all come and give their little speeches, and what you see, and it's becoming clearer in the last few weeks, they are undergoing a systematic campaign to censor, to silence and to sideline conservatives, Christians, Libertarians and people who say anything that contradicts the agenda. We saw a massive purge just in the last few weeks of YouTube channels. We know Facebook has been manipulating their algorithms to censor conservatives so stuff doesn't get trending. This is across the board on all these social media platforms."

"This World Government Summit, which was the sixth one they have had, which takes place on the Arabian Peninsula . . . is all out in the open. It did not get any coverage in the American media, even though Sky News and CNN have cosponsored this event. . . . You had the heads of all these UN agencies, the Head of the IMF, the Head of the World Bank, you had top globalists and executives from social media companies, very senior government officials and the head of the United Nations last year. So, this is very serious business. They told us what their agenda was. They came out with an official press release and said we need to realign our institutions to get ready for the New World Order. It's not a conspiracy anymore because a conspiracy requires secrecy, and they are in the open now. It's not a theory, it's a fact and you cannot argue with the facts. They just haven't told the American people their agenda."

"This has come through loud and clear, and they have made clear America, as we patriots understand it with "self-evident truth" and our Founders said we were "all created equal" and "we were endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights," is not going to fly with their little vision of a New World Order. They need to eliminate that idea, and they make very clear they are coming after that. What we see in their actions and what we see in their words is they are trying to break down this idea of America. . . . It's very clear their vision for the New World Order is totalitarian to the core. . . .They really can't stand this whole agenda articulated by President Trump. We are going to put America first. We are going to stop globalism. We are going to get out of these so-called trade deals that undermine our sovereignty. You can tell they are freaking out about this, and it came through in the speeches at the World Government Summit most recently."

Alex Newman is a prolific writer for TheNewAmerican.com and other publications. Here is Newman's article that goes into more detail about the "Creepy World Government Summit that Targets American Freedom."

Award winning journalist Alex Newman has extensively covered the push towards a so-called New World Order by the global "Deep State." New revelations about millions of Facebook user profiles show the battle lines start in cyberspace. Newman says,