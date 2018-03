© Wikileaks

Clinton emails released by WikiLeaks expose how badly Facebook wanted Hillary Clinton to win the election.Recently resurfaced documents show top Facebook officials colluded with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's campaign during the 2016 presidential election, according to WikiLeaks.Following reports that Facebook suspended the data firm with ties to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, emails from the Clinton campaign show FacebookIn an email dated Jan. 2, 2016, Clinton campaign manager John Podesta and Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, made it clear how badly they wanted Clinton to win."Wishing you a happy new year," Podesta wrote. "2015 was challenging, but we ended in a good place thanks to your help and support. Look forward to working with you to help elect the first woman president of the United States."That's a disturbing email.Sandberg's response reaffirms the collusion in the exposed WikiLeaks docs."I am thrilled at the progress Hillary is making," Sandberg wrote. "Onward to a new year and hopefully health and happiness for you and your family."In another explosive exchange, Sandberg made it crystal clear in a June email who she wanted to win."And I still want HRC to win badly," Steinberg wrote. "I am still here to help as I can. She came over and was magical with my kids."So top brass at Facebook wanted Clinton to win the election and said they would help the campaign defeat Trump.Sandberg even said Clinton came over and played with her children.Imagine how the liberal media and democrats would react if those same emails from Sandberg were sent to the Trump campaign during the election.As previously reported , Facebook suspended Strategic Communication Laboratories and Cambridge Analytica for collecting data on potential voters.More importantly, the mainstream media and democrats have completely lost the narrative and have been exposed as hypocrites.Sandberg and Facebook made it very clear they not only wanted Clinton to win the election, but implied that they were willing to wield their power to help her.That's called collusion, but it backfired as the American people elected Trump to the White House.