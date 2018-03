© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

As Facebook faces public anger over Cambridge Analytica harvesting personal information for the Trump campaign, it's been revealed that the social media giant allowed Barack Obama to do the same in 2012.Carol Davidsen, former director for media analytics for Obama's 2012 campaign, has poured oil onto the fire by reveling in a series of tweets that Facebook allowed them to do "things they wouldn't have allowed someone else to do."After Facebook "realized" what the Obama campaign staffers had been doing, they preferred to turn a blind eye for one simple reason: "they were on our side," Davidsen claimed.Davidsen tweeted a link to a Time article, written in 2012, shedding some light on the Obama campaign's Facebook targeting campaign, which according to her was codenamed "Project Taargus."Davidsen also shared a link to a talk from 2015, in which she recalled how Facebook's privacy policies in 2012 helped the Obama team win an army of supporters."The privacy policies at that time on Facebook were - if they opted in, they could tell us who all their friends were. So, they told us who all their friends were. We were actually able to ingest the entire social network of the US that's on Facebook, which is most people."Facebook said it was suspending Cambridge Analytica after finding data privacy policies had been violated.