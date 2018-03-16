However the Kenya National Highway Authority (KENHA) Director General Engineer Peter Mundinia has rubbished such reports and stated that the road collapse was a result of volcanic activity in the area.
"The Mai Mahiu road was damaged as a result of volcanic activity. We can say rains catalyzed the destruction. However nobody can tell why the volcanic activity happened in that manner. If the development was caused by water alone, then we would have seen the road cut, but not the extent of this fault line. As you aware Suswa is in the Rift Valley and volcanic activities are still taking place in Suswa. We cannot be sure that tomorrow volcanic activities will take place in Suswa, it could be somewhere else."
Some other signs of earth 'opening up' in recent times include:
- Monster cracks appear in the ground after landslide and heavy rains destroy over 100 buildings in Cusco, Peru (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
- "Earth splits in two" - Huge fissures appears in the ground in Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)
- Widening earth crack spreads to 5 km in Manipur, India
- Huge earth crack several hundred miles long opens up in Pakistan
- Massive fissure discovered in Arizona desert
- Massive earth crack opens up in Northern Cape, South Africa
- Huge crack spreading across Antarctica ice shelf
- 400 People Evacuated in Central China after Huge Cracks Form in Ground
- Incredible drone footage captures giant cracks left by New Zealand earthquake (VIDEOS)
- Giant Earth cracks and holes swallow 150 hectares of land in San Isidro, Ecuador
- Apocalyptic Drone Footage Shows Giant Cracks In The Earth On Japan's Southern Island
- Scientists claim mysterious Menominee crack in Michigan is unusual 'geological pop-up' feature - but don't know what caused it
- Mysterious burning crack in the earth releases gas in Chimborazo, Ecuador
- Mysterious earth crack nearly a kilometer in length terrifies residents of Aponte, Colombia
- Gigantic 6 kilometre earth crack opens up along Route III in Paraguay
- Massive crack in earth mysteriously opens up in Bighorn Mountains
- Scientists predict upsurge in major earthquakes for 2018 due to slowdown in Earth's rotation
- Volcanoes are erupting all over the place right now. Scientists have figured out why: A minute slowdown in the planet's rotation
- Slowdown in Earth's rotation means we're on the verge of major climatic upheaval