Earth Changes
Widening earth crack spreads to 5 km in Manipur, India
Thu, 08 Jun 2017 01:02 UTC
While the earth fissure at Kalikhola area has widened today one house near the PMGSY road collapsed this morning while more paddy fields and huge trees have caved in and more land have slid down.
Two huge water bodies have been formed near Kalikhola village today while one electric post was also badly damaged.
The origin of the earth fissure is below J Songtun village and it slid down towards Kalikhola village developing larger fissure in the areas and has expanded to a radius of 5 Km approximately now.
The PMGSY road connecting IT road and Kalapahar via Makuli has also slid down about 300 metres from the original site.
All water pipelines have been badly damaged.
All the villagers of Kalikhola have been evacuated but many properties are yet to be removed as the villagers have to bear the expenses of moving their properties.
Interestingly, the funds which have been sought by the district administration for disaster management is reportedly yet to be received till today.
J Songtun village situated above Kalikhola village is in a more dangerous position in case a massive landslide occurs as it can be easily swept away.
Meanwhile, affected victims sheltered at the relief camp are facing various difficulties including shortage of drinking water and electricity.
Subhash Chhetry, secretary of Kalikhola village told media persons that out of 30 households members of 28 households are already sheltered in the relief camp while others are putting up at the places of their relatives and friends.
He also said that apart from many other grievances, they have no water to drink while the power supply is very erratic.
The district administration is minutely monitoring the situation every minute with the Deputy Commissioner stationed at Kangpokpi DHQs considering the situation.
The district administration is likely to clamp 144 CrPC in the the area as preventive measure as many outsiders go to the spot everyday to see the earth fissure which is dangerous as nothing can be predicted and anything can happen anytime.
Source: The Sangai Express
Comment: A science professor claims that the phenomenon is an effect of massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the deforested hill slopes which are laden with thick soil cover.
Reader Comments
Un huh...and haven't I been telling Sott.net readers for a couple years now that planetary warming was a result of a planetary expansion phase. They aren't spraying the skys with coal carbon waste products for nothing ya know. They started the so called chemtrail spraying in 1996, we are now well along in attempts to mitigate the influence of matter creation at the planets core.
Such ideas as a plasma core and vulcanically active geology would seem to go hand in hand with good sense and logical reasoning, but such is the state of mind control by self proclaimed experts whom are rubber stamped by the systems academia that their absurd lies about the causes of these things then enable the bamboozling of the wilfully un-informed, such that they can then tell them things like chemtrails are illusions, or jet fuel additives, or some other complete idiocy. What's so wrong about that is the whole purpose of these lies are to then enable the global warming scammers to try place a tax on living by assigning as so-calle carbon tax to every living being.
So now finally Mother Earth is going to expose the lies, the shills, the criminals and the fools who have supported all the lies and plots by literally splitting itself apart at the seams as a lobster would it's own shell as it grows a new one.
