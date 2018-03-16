Responding to consumer demand, Ivy League bellwether Harvard University announced Monday its new four-year Bachelor's degree in Feeling Oppressed."For those lucky enough to be able to afford the quarter-million-dollar cost of attending our prestigious school, we are offering a comprehensive program that will prepare you for a lifetime of convincing yourself that you are a perpetual victim and nothing that happens in your life is your own fault," Harvard president Drew Faust announced in an afternoon press conference."It doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, what your background is, whether or not you're by far the most privileged people in the history of our planet - you should feel oppressed, and we will prove it to you."Pressed by a reporter about the feasibility of finding a successful career and contributing to society after attaining a degree in Feeling Oppressed, Faust suggested that this would be the generation to implement universal income, rendering productive careers obsolete and freeing citizens to "fight oppression even more."Asked by another reporter, "" Faust called the question "offensive" and abruptly wrapped up the press conference.