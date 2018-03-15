Puppet Masters
Britain, Israel, and the US Have a Far Worse Record of Assassination than Russia
Mon, 12 Mar 2018 16:08 UTC
Unable to produce her facts we can tell the un-elected premier what the facts are: Russia not only stopped the production of the Novichok nerve agent, but also destroyed all its reserves, as confirmed by international observers of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)
When invited by Russia to produce the facts the unpopular premier refused to respond. Her accusations were a shocking and unprecedented departure from diplomatic protocol.
Those who live in glass houses should be more careful; the truth is that NATO west, including Israel, are so prolific and adept at carrying out state-planned assassinations Russia isn't even an also-ran. The most notorious assassinations in Britain's case was the killing of scientist Dr. David Kelly and the assassination of Princess Diana. There have been a number of unexplained but suspicious deaths in Britain.
Sensationally the UK refuses to abide by the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons by providing Russia with access to the samples of the nerve-agent which was allegedly used to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who is a Russian citizen. A remarkable departure from legality.
The United States, Israel, Britain, and European Union has a far worse record of assassination than modern Russia. Between 1970 and 2013 there have been 758 assassinations worldwide of which. Of this only 8% occurred in Russia.
The U.S. tops the 'Assassination of Political Inconveniences' League. Since 1865 more American heads of state have been assassinated than in any other country. The martyrs were Abraham Lincoln (1865), James A. Garfield (1882), William McKinley (1901), and John F. Kennedy (1963). The latter American president was almost certainly disposed of by the CIA.
There was an attempted assassination of Franklin D. Roosevelt in Miami on February 15, 1933. US President Theodore Roosevelt was injured in 1912 and US President Ronald Reagan badly wounded in 1981.
In November 1950 Puerto Rican nationalists sought to murder President Harry S. Truman in a shoot-out. During and following World War Two there was a wave of convenient 'suicides' throughout the United States and Europe. These included Harry Dexter White, Stephen Duggan and former US Ambassador to Britain John G. Winant.
US General George S. Patton died when the Jeep he was travelling in was 'accidentally' rammed in defeated Germany. The outspoken critic of unelected President Truman's regime had earlier written to his wife and predicted he would not be coming home.
Another US policy critic was US First Secretary of Defence James Forrestal. Diagnosed as being 'deeply depressed' he was placed in an upper floor room of a Washington DC hospital. On May 22, 1949, he 'fell' from its open window. Why was a man in such a state not given a ground floor room with a sealed window?
CIA Director William Colby told all about the widespread corruption throughout the US governing elite and corporation media. This former CIA Director really should have taken the Edward Snowden route to Russia. Soon afterwards, William Colby died in a mysterious boating 'accident'.
In the US more than 40 forty high profile Western bankers have died under suspicious circumstances. The European Union records more assassinations than does Russia; is the EU trying to catch up with the US perhaps?
This might be a good time to remember that of late no less than 12 notable U.S. political figures have been murdered or discovered dead under suspicious circumstances. These include Senators, Congressmen, Federal Prosecutors, a Federal Judge, a State Governor; all died after their unwisely perhaps questioned corruption or corporate malpractice.
Ragnar 2018-03-15T18:08:58Z
Just like American citizens now, who have to prove their innocence, I think the government's of the US and England need to prove they aren't responsible for this "attack" they are blaming Russia for. Both countries have become so authorization and committed atrocities both at home and abroad, that I don't trust them one bit. Maybe Russia did try to kill this guy, but I think proof is required. Not speculation.
