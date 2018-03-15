only 8%

Theresa May on March 12 jabbed her finger at Vladimir Putin over the nerve gas attack on a British former spy. The British coalition leader claimed the facts increasingly suggested Russia was behind the apparent 'hit' on double-agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.Unable to produce her facts we can tell the un-elected premier what the facts are: Russia not only stopped the production of the Novichok nerve agent, but also destroyed all its reserves, asby international observers of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)When invited by Russia to produce the facts the unpopular premier refused to respond. Her accusations were a shocking and unprecedented departure from diplomatic protocol.The most notorious assassinations in Britain's case was the killing of scientist Dr. David Kelly and the assassination of Princess Diana. There have been a number of unexplained but suspicious deaths in Britain.Sensationally the UK refuses to abide by the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons by providing Russia with access to the samples of the nerve-agent which was allegedly used to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who is a Russian citizen. A remarkable departure from legality.The U.S. tops the 'Assassination of Political Inconveniences' League.The martyrs were Abraham Lincoln (1865), James A. Garfield (1882), William McKinley (1901), and John F. Kennedy (1963). The latter American president was almost certainly disposed of by the CIA.There was an attempted assassination of Franklin D. Roosevelt in Miami on February 15, 1933. US President Theodore Roosevelt was injured in 1912 and US President Ronald Reagan badly wounded in 1981.In November 1950 Puerto Rican nationalists sought to murder President Harry S. Truman in a shoot-out. During and following World War Two there was a wave of convenient 'suicides' throughout the United States and Europe. These included Harry Dexter White, Stephen Duggan and former US Ambassador to Britain John G. Winant.US General George S. Patton died when the Jeep he was travelling in was 'accidentally' rammed in defeated Germany. The outspoken critic of unelected President Truman's regime had earlier written to his wife and predicted he would not be coming home.Another US policy critic was US First Secretary of Defence James Forrestal. Diagnosed as being 'deeply depressed' he was placed in an upper floor room of a Washington DC hospital. On May 22, 1949, he 'fell' from its open window. Why was a man in such a state not given a ground floor room with a sealed window?CIA Director William Colby told all about the widespread corruption throughout the US governing elite and corporation media. This former CIA Director really should have taken the Edward Snowden route to Russia. Soon afterwards, William Colby died in a mysterious boating 'accident'.This might be a good time to remember that of late no less than 12 notable U.S. political figures have been murdered or discovered dead under suspicious circumstances. These include Senators, Congressmen, Federal Prosecutors, a Federal Judge, a State Governor; all died after their unwisely perhaps questioned corruption or corporate malpractice.