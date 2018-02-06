Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, in a Feb. 9, 2016 email makes reference to an assassination. Using the term "wet work," Podesta sent a cryptic email to Democratic strategist and heavyweight consultant Steve Elmendorf. The term wet work is an intelligence slang term with Russian roots. Defined it means to assassinate a public figure, diplomat or someone of political note.
Elmendorf replied to Podesta's mysterious reference:
"I am all in Sounds like it will be a bad nite , we all need to buckle up and double down"
We do not want to go down the conspiracy rabbit hole here based on one or two comments. However, Podesta's email was sent on a Tuesday. By Friday, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Antonin Scalia was found dead at a remote Texas resort. To say Scalia's death was suspicious is putting it mildly.
- No autopsy
- No medical examiner on site to decipher cause of death
- No U.S. Marshal protection detail accompanying Scalia
- No functioning CCTV cameras on day of death
- Scalia found clothed on bed with pillow over face
- Scalia's body mysteriously cremated before it could be examined
- Resort owner large Obama contributor
- And the list goes on and on
When public officials and Beltway insiders, especially those working for Hillary Clinton, start and correspond to an assassination-themed email thread, they open themselves up wide for criticisms. Likewise this is the definition of poor judgment by both parties, discussing anything related, jokingly or not, to assassination. Podesta, after all, is running a campaign for the presidency of the United States and therefore his communications are held to a higher standard. And in a functioning Republic where law and order prevail, the FBI would want some answers too to the questions were are posing here. Any competent investigator would, based on the troubling timing alone. But, not Director James Comey's FBI. Not this FBI.
Just a week ago it seemed likewise unbelievable that Clinton would seek to kill Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange with a military drone per True Pundit. The main stream media quickly labeled the meticulously-documented report as just another right-wing conspiracy ginned up to boost Donald Trump. Until Clinton said she couldn't recall calling for Assange's alleged assassination.
If Scalia was in fact murdered, it will remain a secret under this current regime and a subsequent Clinton presidency. That's not a conspiracy theory.
Here is a copy of the full email.