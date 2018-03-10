© GBHackers

German public prosecutors have opened an investigation into a suspected cyberattack on a Berlin-based political foundation carried out by a Russian hacking group, according to a report.according to a report by German news outlet Spiegel Online. The SWP advises the German government on foreign affairs.and was accused of attacks on U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign. Germany's parliament came under a major cyberattack in 2015 that was widely blamed on Fancy Bear. Fears that information gleaned from the attack would be leaked to influence last year's German elections never materialized, however.The SWP told Spiegel they did not believe the hack had been successful.