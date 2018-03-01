© CBS News

German officials say they are investigating a cyberattack on government computers, although they declined to comment on media reports blaming the hacking on a Russian group blamed for infiltration efforts in the United States and Europe.A spokesman for Germany's Interior Ministry on February 28 said the targeted government agencies had taken measures to investigate the hacks and protect data, without providing detailed information. "The attack was isolated and brought under control within the federal administration," a spokesman said.The dpa news agency cited unnamed security sources as saying-- was discovered in December and might have lasted for as long as a year.Western governments and security experts previously identified ATP28 as the likely source of an attack on the German parliament in 2015. It has also been blamed for hacking into the computer systems of NATO and governments in Eastern Europe.The Associated Press in December reported that the group targeted more than 200 journalists globally, breaking into the Gmail inboxes of reporters, publishers, and bloggers.