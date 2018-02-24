While mainstream politicians are busy making fools of themselves with their anti-Russia propaganda, a new Dutch political party Forum voor Democratie (FvD) that campaigns for reduced immigration and good relations with Russia, is gaining popularity. Unsurprisingly, the leftist Dutch establishment is doing their level best to besmirch the new party's leaders, hoping they can stop the momentum that seems to be building in The Netherlands. In doing so however, they are creating a dangerous political climate for politicians who don't toe the anti-Russia establishment line.
Three days before the elections on 18 March 2018, there will be a protest in Amsterdam, ostensibly against 'racism' and 'discrimination', but if you replace those words with the names of right-wing leaders like PVV Parliamentary leader Geert Wilders and FvD Parliamentary leader Thierry Baudet, you get a more accurate picture of what the protest is really about.
Yesterday on the heels of Parliament abolishing the right to advisory referenda, a new anti-freedom of speech initiative was born, a rather professional looking campaign, called 'Nora'.
'Nora's aim is to create more awareness about islamophobia, stigmatization and discrimination. Belonging to a network, hundreds of organization and individuals - Muslims and non-Muslims - will cooperate in this project. 'Suspicious' statements can be reported to Nora.In the coming weeks 'Nora' claims that it will be keeping a "close eye on what politicians, journalists and more or less well-known opinion makers are saying about Muslims." Although it is not clear who these 'hundreds' of organizations and individuals are, the project was launched by a one man Muslim think tank called Humanislam, which claims to strive for "universal values like freedom of choice, equality and tolerance".
Maybe the 'chairman' of Humanislam had the very tolerant Turkish-Dutch MP Öztürk (of the Denk party) in mind, who was asked to leave the House of Commons by security staff a few days ago for 'disturbing the peace' during the debate about the Armenian genocide. Yesterday a music center in Utrecht announced that it won't organize Cowboys and Indians children's parties any more after another obscure action group called De Grauwe Eeuw (The Bleak Century) filed a criminal complaint against the center.
Add in the fact that the Dutch Home Affairs Minister recently declared that she wants to eradicate 'fake news', and it's obvious that the highly propagandized and famous Dutch 'tolerance' is beginning to show its true colors. Increasingly around the Western world, when leftist groups and governments speak of 'tolerance', what they really mean is 'diversity', and anyone who disagrees with them can go to hell, or maybe prison eventually.