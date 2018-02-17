"Published in the original Russian in 2002, the book was received with a firestorm of rage and denunciation from the literary and media world, from the Jews, and from almost the entire intelligentsia of the established order in the West...



Immense efforts have been made by the Russian authorities and also by the Western liberal democratic power structure to ignore 200 YEARS TOGETHER, to suppress it as much as possible, and above all to prevent and interdict the book's translation into foreign languages, most especially into English, which has become essentially the worldwide language of our epoch...



The Russian authorities have to this date refused to allow any official English translation of the book to be published". (p. 2).

CHARACTERISTICS OF SOLZHENITSYN'S MAGNUM OPUS

JEWS IN 19TH CENTURY TSARIST RUSSIA

JEWS IN COMMUNISM: THE USUAL EXCUSES

THE CRUCIAL ROLE OF JEWS IN COMMUNISM

SOME INTERESTING FACTS

COMMUNISM IS OK - UNTIL IT NO LONGER SERVES JEWISH INTERESTS

"15 million peasants were destroyed in the 'dekulakisation', 6 million peasants were starved to death in 1932, not even to mention the mass executions and millions who died in the camps, and at the same time it was fine to politely sign agreements with Soviet leaders, to lend them money, to shake their 'honest hands', to seek their support, and to boast of all this in front of your parliaments.



But once it was specifically JEWS that became the target, then a spark of sympathy ran through the West and it became clear what sort of regime this was." (p. 346; Emphasis is Solzhenitsyn's).

NOWADAYS JEWS DODGE THEIR RESPONSIBILITY AND BLAME THE RUSSIANS

"There are so many such confident voices ready to judge Russia's many crimes and failings, her inexhaustible guilt towards the Jews - and they so sincerely believe this guilt to be inexhaustible almost all of them believe it! Meanwhile, their own people are coyly cleared of any responsibility for their participation in Cheka shootings, for sinking the barges and their doomed human cargo in the White and Caspian seas, for their role in collectivization, the Ukrainian famine and in all the abominations of the Soviet administration, for their talented zeal in brainwashing the 'natives'. This is not contrition." (p. 335).

JEWISH INFLUENCE IN COMMUNISM WAS FAR GREATER THAN ANY "GROCERY LIST" OF JEWISH COMMUNISTS

I. JEWISH COMMUNISTS INFLUENCED NON-JEWS TO GO ALONG WITH THEIR THINKING

"The February Revolution was carried out by Russian hands and Russian foolishness. Yet at the same time, its ideology was permeated and dominated by the intransigent hostility to the historical Russian state that ordinary Russians didn't have, but the Jews had. So the Russian intelligentsia too had adopted this view." (p. 98).

II. JEWS AS THE "BRAINS" BEHIND THE RUSSIAN REVOLUTION AND THE EARLY SOVIET UNION

III. THE SIGNIFICANCE OF JEWS IN THE RUSSIAN REVOLUTION AS NOTED BY SOME JEWS

IV. DECADES BEFORE THE RUSSIAN REVOLUTION, JEWS HAD PLAYED AN INDISPENSABLE ROLE IN KEEPING REVOLUTIONARY MOVEMENTS GOING IN THE FACE OF ADVERSITY, AND IN MAKING RADICAL MOVEMENTS EVEN MORE RADICAL

V. COMMUNISM PERMEATED MUCH OF PRE-WWII JEWISH THINKING, NOTABLY IN POLAND

VI. A RATHER CANDID DISCUSSION, ABOUT JEWS IN COMMUNISM, BY LEADING JEWISH COMMUNISTS

VII JEWISH COMMUNISM AS A FORM OF JEWISH NIHILISM

CONCLUSION: Since Jews Take Collective Credit for Their Albert Einsteins and Jonas Salks, Should They Not Also Assume Collective Liability for Jewish Mass-Murderers Such as Genrikh Yagoda and Lazar Kaganovich?