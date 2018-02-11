The Syrian Army troops have discovered a large cache of US-made arms and ammunition at the positions of the ISIL and Al-Nusra Front (Tahrir al-Sham Hay'at or the Levant Liberation Board) in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Idlib, field sources confirmed on Sunday.The sources said that the army units seized large volumes of weapons and munitions left behind by ISIL and Al-Nusra terrorists, during the army's combing operations in the villages near Ibn Wardan castle in Hama province and in villages in Idlib and Aleppo provinces.Military sources said on Saturday that the army men freed tens of towns, villages and farms in Hama, Aleppo and Idlib province, killing a large number of ISIL terrorists, mostly non-Syrians.The sources further said that the army men have pushed ISIL back from Aleppo and Hama province and have driven most of the Al-Nusra Front terrorists out of Southern Aleppo.They added that the army soldiers' advances in Hama and Aleppo provinces enabled the government forces to restore security to several supply lines between Aleppo and Hama provinces with links to Syria's Badiyeh (desert) and the country's border with Iraq.