"China, as a responsible major country, is ready to cooperate with all relevant parties to seize the historic opportunity of the development of the Arctic, to address the challenges brought by the changes in the region."Polar Silk Road ' has created a wonderful opportunity for northern development not seen for decades. This opportunity not only extends China's incredibly successful growth model to North America, through a revolutionized system of arctic shipping and infrastructure development, but also provides for a new spirit of diplomacy founded not upon militarization of the Arctic, as desired by neo-con utopian throwbacks of the Cheney and Obama eras, but rather cooperation, respect, development and trust.
~ Chinese White Paper, January 25, 2018.
With Global Affairs Canada responding favorably to the Polar Silk Road initiative, and with the Canadian government's membership in the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, not to mention British Columbia's Memorandum of Understanding uniting the province with the Belt and Road initiative, this new reality demands serious thinking for Canadians and Americans alike if we are to properly respond in the most genuine and beneficial way for the sake of our people and humanity at large.1
From Whence Springs our Crisis?
Those humanist leaders mentioned above came from an era that didn't dichotomize 'economics' and 'politics' as both were recognized as two sides of the same coin, which was wonderfully expressed by Benjamin Franklin who described political-economy as the "science of human happiness."3 As soon as that dichotomy was imposed on Western society - formalized by the 1971 destruction of the Bretton Woods Fixed Exchange Rate system - politics became nothing but a game of sophistry, corruption and hypocrisy, while 'economy', now unbounded by the 'moral constraints' of national regulations, became simply a cover for post-war imperialism via debt slavery, cheap labor, frenzied speculation, and resource-looting. This dichotomized world had no place for such leaders as those listed above - neither in North America nor any other part of the world. Intelligence agencies, now under the full control of the Anglo-American financier oligarchy, ensured that no nationalist, pro-industrial leader would long be tolerated in office in any country globally.4
"In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself."6
This turning away from the future and past rendered an entire generation hopelessly malleable and susceptible to a new ethic called variously 'post-structuralism', 'post-realism' and 'post-industrialism'. To be more to the point, such names adopted by the counter-culture movement were better labelled 'post-truth'.
Now nearly 50 years into this neurotic mess, and facing the immanent meltdown of the illusory speculative debt bubble that too many idiotic economists believe is our 'economy', we have been presented with a potentially wonderful crisis.
A Return to a Humanist Future
"China respects the right of all nations to seek their own path. We will never pursue development at the cost of others. We will find a convergence with other countries and will strengthen cooperation with other developing countries and promote cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative."What has made this crisis 'potentially' wonderful is that a new, viable order has arisen in extraordinarily quick speed since something new began to happen in 2013. This new order is one which respects the right to sovereignty of every nation, and which assumes that international relations should be based upon mutual development of the mental and physical resources of each nation. This is not the New World Order that the Huxley brothers promoted, but one which is founded upon the revival of the just world that Franklin Roosevelt envisioned in opposition to Churchill at the end of World War Two7, and that John Kennedy described in his call for replacing the Cold War with a commitment for all mankind to explore the stars together.8
~ Xi Jinping, October 22, 2017
state visit to China in November 2017 solidified not only over $250 billion in deals between the two powers and opened the door for vastly enhanced Chinese investment into America, but made a giant leap towards uniting American interests with Eurasia.
Thus far, the New Silk Road has extended development corridors from China to Europe, increasing trade and cultural exchange while unleashing vast potential along the way. New modern cities have been built up from scratch in their hundreds, and new industries, technologies and associated scientific discoveries have blossomed. These corridors have sprung up across the Middle East, Africa, Eurasia, and even South America and the Caribbean with poverty alleviation, conflict reduction and hope as the effects.
The Bering Strait as the Lynch pin for the Polar Silk Road
It is conservatively estimated that 30% of the world's undiscovered natural gas and 13% of undiscovered oil reserves are in the Arctic. Minerals stretching all across the periodic table are bountifully found in the Arctic but are of no use for humanity to the degree that no transport grids have been built to reach them.
The linking of the 100km gap between Russian and American continents has been endorsed by Vladimir Putin since 2007, followed by China's endorsement beginning openly in May 2014. Now, with over 25,000km of high-speed rail built in China alone (38,000 km to be built by 2025), with several additional magnetic levitation rail projects now under construction and vast rail projects extending into the Russian Arctic, the next logical step for Eurasian development is to bring America as a whole into this program with rail lines through the Bering Strait. With such a commitment in place, the construction of the long-overdue 1,000km rail gap known as the Alaska-Canada rail line will easily be accomplished, with new rail networks built up through the Canadian territories and down through the continent, unlocking raw materials, building new advanced cities and uplifting peoples' living standards along the way.
The Re-awakening of a Once Great People
The necessity to revisit such bold programs as the Mid-Canada Development Corridor, designed by Canadian World War Two hero Gen. Richard Rohmer, can finally occur in a lawful fashion once this paradigm is permitted to spread organically to the Arctic. Rohmer's 1969 plan, which foresaw a 4,000km rail track stretching from Nova Scotia to the Yukon, through the 'mid-Canada' Canadian Shield, was designed to open up the underdeveloped zone between the Tundra and the thin zone of development hugging the American border. Had this program been undertaken when it was last presented to the world in 1969 as an alternative to the post-industrial hell that was chosen in its stead, not only would Canada's population be at least double its current size, but the loss of manufacturing jobs (and, inversely, our addiction to cheap goods from poor nations), the decay in our infrastructure, and the dumbing down of our citizens would NOT have occurred.
From this vantage point, the creation of Arctic cities inspired by Prime Minister John Diefenbaker's Frobisher Bay domed city will quickly become pearls along the great Belt and Road of the North. Such complexes, providing over 5,000 engineers and their families with all the comforts of the city of Toronto, were ready to be constructed as early as 1958, had it not been for a coordinated attack upon Diefenbaker and the North American economy more generally.
The most important thing is that China wants to have this future and knows that we in the West can be awoken from our long slumber.
China's Long-Term Vision for Humanity
In May 2016, forecasting the unveiling of the Polar Silk Road, China's Ambassador to Canada wrote:
The Belt and Road initiative is a new type of cooperation mechanism. China will follow the principles of openness, cooperation, harmony, inclusiveness, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. The development programs under the initiative framework are not exclusive but are open to all interested countries or parties, be it from regions along the route or from other parts of the world... Some Canadian friends said to me that as Canada and China are Pacific neighbors, the Belt and Road initiative means a lot of opportunities for Canada as well. In view of the progress that has been made in China-Canada cooperation in all fields over the years, Canada can build on its advantages in resources and technology to strengthen cooperation with Asian countries in such areas as infrastructure development, industrial investment, energy resources, financing, people-to-people exchanges and advanced manufacturing... In the meantime, China and Canada could jointly explore ways and means to extend the Belt and Road to North America." [italics by author]
However, any clear-minded thinker with a grasp of history and a loving sense of the future can readily identify the intention of China and its key Eurasian allies. For those who do have eyes unclouded by the effects of social engineering described above, such as Schiller Institute Chairwoman Helga Zepp-LaRouche, the New Silk Road doesn't just represent an opportunity to build infrastructure, and heal the wounds of the past half-decade, but even more so, it represents nothing less than an opportunity to finally put humanity into harmony with the natural laws of the universe, whose primary command is 'be creative or collapse'. In a recent conference in Berlin, Mrs. LaRouche ended with the following words.
"It is very good to live at this moment in history and contribute to making the world a better place. And it can be done, because the New Paradigm corresponds to the lawfulness of the physical universe in science, Classical art, and these principles. Neo-liberalism and the left-liberalism are outdated and will disappear like the scholastics debating how many angels can sit on the top of a pin. What will be asserted is the identity of the human species as the creative species in the universe."Footnotes
- Whether or not Canadian government support for such initiatives is genuine is not a matter we are dealing with at this time. The fact is that there has been an expression of support for a process whose rules are not being shaped by the Anglo-American elite, and our assessment stems from that fact. The fact remains that in a time of crisis even those agencies which benefited from the decay of society must either adapt to the cure if they wish to survive or collapse with the host that they parasitically destroyed.
- Such grand projects were once known as the New Deal, the Apollo program, the hydro-nuclear energy revolution and Avro Arrow
- From Leibniz to Franklin on 'Happiness' by David Shavin, Fidelio Vol. 12 no. 1
- For a fuller timeline of CIA-MI6 coups and assassinations since WW2, see "A Timeline of CIA Attrocities", by Steve Kangas, Feb. 7, 1997
- Danger Ahead the Coming Collapse of Canada's Municipal Infrastructure, Federation of Canadian Municipalities, Nov. 2007. While the rate of investment improved slightly from 2001, the damage caused by the 25 year gap has become unsolvable without a complete systemic change. American rates of infrastructure collapse are of a similar magnitude, with the American Society of Civil Engineers' 2017 report card calling for a conservative estimate of $2 trillion to bring infrastructure up to 'acceptable' levels.
- The First Global Revolution: A Report by the Club of Rome, 1991 by Alexander King
- For a full account of the battle between FDR and Churchill's opposing intentions for the post-war world, taken from Elliot Roosevelt's book As He Saw It, see here.
- In his UN address on Sept 20, 1963, Kennedy said: "I include among these possibilities a joint expedition to the Moon.... Why ... should man's first flight to the Moon be a matter of national competition? Why should the United States and the Soviet Union ... become involved in immense duplications of research, construction, and expenditure? Surely we should explore whether the scientists and astronauts of our two countries - indeed of all the world - cannot work together in the conquest of space, sending someday in this decade to the Moon not the representatives of a single nation, but the representatives of all of our countries. "
