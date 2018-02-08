"China, as a responsible major country, is ready to cooperate with all relevant parties to seize the historic opportunity of the development of the Arctic, to address the challenges brought by the changes in the region."



~ Chinese White Paper, January 25, 2018.

From Whence Springs our Crisis?

"In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself."6

A Return to a Humanist Future

"China respects the right of all nations to seek their own path. We will never pursue development at the cost of others. We will find a convergence with other countries and will strengthen cooperation with other developing countries and promote cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative."



~ Xi Jinping, October 22, 2017

The Bering Strait as the Lynch pin for the Polar Silk Road

The Re-awakening of a Once Great People

China's Long-Term Vision for Humanity

The Belt and Road initiative is a new type of cooperation mechanism. China will follow the principles of openness, cooperation, harmony, inclusiveness, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. The development programs under the initiative framework are not exclusive but are open to all interested countries or parties, be it from regions along the route or from other parts of the world... Some Canadian friends said to me that as Canada and China are Pacific neighbors, the Belt and Road initiative means a lot of opportunities for Canada as well. In view of the progress that has been made in China-Canada cooperation in all fields over the years, Canada can build on its advantages in resources and technology to strengthen cooperation with Asian countries in such areas as infrastructure development, industrial investment, energy resources, financing, people-to-people exchanges and advanced manufacturing... In the meantime, China and Canada could jointly explore ways and means to extend the Belt and Road to North America." [italics by author]

"It is very good to live at this moment in history and contribute to making the world a better place. And it can be done, because the New Paradigm corresponds to the lawfulness of the physical universe in science, Classical art, and these principles. Neo-liberalism and the left-liberalism are outdated and will disappear like the scholastics debating how many angels can sit on the top of a pin. What will be asserted is the identity of the human species as the creative species in the universe."

Jonathon Ludwig is editor of The Canadian Patriot, a geopolitical journal and a platform for broader discussion about Canada's role as a sovereign participant within the harmony of nations that is now emerging.