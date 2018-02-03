© Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi



Pompeo defends meeting

The heads of three Russian intelligence agencies traveled to the United States to meet with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, amid a series of political rifts between the two sides over US President Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russian officials and Washington's renewal of sanctions against Moscow.The Russian embassy in the US confirmed Tuesday thatIt has now been revealed in a report by The Washington Post that accompanying Naryshkin during the trip were two other chiefs --According to the Post, Bortnikov also met with the CIA chief but it was not clear which American officials Korobov had met with.A senior US intelligence official in Moscow also headed back to Washington to partake in the meetings, an unnamed US government source familiar with the matter told the paper.The encounters raised concern among some US politicians, who interpreted them as signs of the Trump administration's willingness to work with Moscow despite concerns at home about the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election.While the, current and former US officials told the Post thatAfter facing heavy criticism from Democrats, specially Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer who said "there was something untoward" in the meetings, Pompeo said Thursday that the meetings were nothing out of the ordinary."While Russia remains an adversary, we would put American lives at greater risk if we ignored opportunities to work with the Russian services in the fight against terrorism," Pompeo said."We cover very difficult subjects in which American and Russian interests do not align," he added.Schumer had specifically asked for more details about Naryshkin, who is on Washington's sanctions list, and that whether the trip had anything to do with the Trump administration's refusal this week to impose new sanctions against Russia.The Trump White House had until Monday to implement a sanctions bill against Moscow but instead informed lawmakers that the legislation, which was passed last year, was already "serving as a deterrent."The trip also came days before Washington released a list of 114 Russian politicians and 96 "oligarchs" close to the Kremlin upon a request by Congress. Bortnikov is among the sanctioned senior Russian officials.US media did not rule out a possible connection between the meeting and Washington's decision to shelve the sanctions bill for the near future.