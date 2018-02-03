This past fall text messages were uncovered between corrupt lovers, FBI agent Peter Strzok, former Chief of the Counterespionage Section during the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email use and former lead FBI investigator on Mueller's fake Russia scandal, and his mistress, Lisa Page, the former FBI top attorney who was also on the Mueller team. In one text the dishonest lover Strzok wrote -
I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's office - that there's no way he gets elected - but I'm afraid we can't take that risk. It's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40.Although the Wall Street Journal reported that the 'insurance policy' was related to the Russia collusion farce, others hint that it may be more sinister than even that. The Russia farce was beyond imagination but some believe that it may not be the 'insurance policy'.
Conservative commentator, author and former Secret Service Agent, Dan Bongino, have asked what reason was there to spy on President Trump in the first place?
There was no legal reason to date that justifies the federal government obtaining permission to spy on President Trump, before the election or at any time. Former NSA Director James Clapper was on CNN yesterday and as reported by TGP's Joshua Caplan, Clapper stated that the Steele Dossier Was Used For FISA Surveillance "Extension".
It now is beginning to look like the corrupt Obama Administration and its 'deep state'FBI, DOJ and NSA were all spying on President Trump long before a warrant in court was ever issued.
Was the 'insurance policy' obtaining a warrant to spy on President Trump in case he won the election? Was this obtained so that the crooks could claim that they had proper legal justification to do so?
Also, what is so damning that these crooks would go through such extreme measures to attempt to unseat the President from his election win? It must be really, really bad!
Finally, why did the Judge appointed by Obama to the FISA Court who was also involved in the case against General Flynn later recuse himself from the Flynn case?