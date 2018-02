I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's office - that there's no way he gets elected - but I'm afraid we can't take that risk. It's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40.

It's illegal to spy on Americans without proper warrant from an entity like the FISA Court. More and more evidence is being uncovered that suggests the Obama Administration not only spied on citizen and Presidential candidate Donald Trump but did so before obtaining their bogus warrant through the FISA Court to do so.This past fall text messages were uncovered between corrupt lovers , FBI agent Peter Strzok, former Chief of the Counterespionage Section during the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email use and former lead FBI investigator on Mueller's fake Russia scandal, and his mistress, Lisa Page, the former FBI top attorney who was also on the Mueller team. In one text the dishonest lover Strzok wrote -Although the Wall Street Journal reported that the 'insurance policy' was related to the Russia collusion farce, others hint that it may be more sinister than even that.Conservative commentator, author and former Secret Service Agent, Dan Bongino, have asked what reason was there to spy on President Trump in the first place?It now is beginning to look like the corrupt Obama Administration and its 'deep state'FBI, DOJ and NSA were all spying on President Trump long before a warrant in court was ever issued.Was the 'insurance policy' obtaining a warrant to spy on President Trump in case he won the election? Was this obtained so that the crooks could claim that they had proper legal justification to do so?Also, what is so damning that these crooks would go through such extreme measures to attempt to unseat the President from his election win? It must be really, really bad!Finally, why did the Judge appointed by Obama to the FISA Court who was also involved in the case against General Flynn later recuse himself from the Flynn case?