This issue is really about two things: Aboriginals' valid historical grievance over the mass-murder and expropriation that accompanied British colonisation. Like Native Americans reluctant to celebrate Columbus Day, it's understandable that Aboriginals don't feel like throwing a party on January 26th. And the rest of the population isn't too attached to the date either: Australia has had many 'national holidays' and only settled on today's date in 1994.
Aboriginal protests against that date began shortly thereafter, but it's only recently that secondary issues have been grafted onto what is really just a request for a change of date, with the usual suspects from campuses and leftist organizations vigorously rubbing salt into the historical wound in an attempt to convince the indigenous population to weaponise their victimisation and strike at the heart of White GuiltTM, in the hopes of accruing power and wealth to themselves. They really couldn't care less about the Aboriginals, but they'll appropriate their cause, thank you very much.
As reported in the mainstream media, some radical activists have even gone as far as claiming that there should be no date for Australia Day, 'so long as historical injustices against Aboriginal people have yet to cease'. They cite current social issues to support their case, like suspicious deaths of Aboriginals in police custody, and the fact that disproportionately higher numbers of them are in prison. But high incarceration rates of Aboriginals aren't the result of political prejudice - they're the result of high crime rates. And the causes of high crimes rates are complex and cannot be reduced to blaming historical injustices.
So what does the Australian public think (whenever it actually bothers to think) about all this? According to a poll conducted by The Australia Institute, 37% of 1,417 Australians surveyed agreed that, "The current date of Australia Day is offensive to indigenous Australians," and 49% agreed that, "Australia Day should not be on a day that is offensive to indigenous Australians."
More worryingly, the survey also found that a large percentage - 38% - of those surveyed didn't even know what they were actually celebrating (the most common erroneous belief is that it commemorates Captain Cook's 'discovery' of Australia), but leaving aside the issue of the Australian public's high levels of stupidity, ignorance, and naiveté, it's clear that a substantial section of the population does see this as a valid issue.
It [January 26] is a great unifying moment for this country where we properly celebrate our history, our Indigenous heritage, our British foundations and the multicultural character of this nation.The previous week, prime minister Malcolm Turnbull took to YouTube to say that he was "disappointed" in those who 'seek to divide Australia':
I'm disappointed by those who want to change the date of Australia Day... seeking to take a day that unites Australia and Australians and turn it into one that will divide us.With Turnbull overseeing a redundant and exorbitantly wasteful same-sex marriage survey that Australians were needlessly subjected to last year, all for the purposes of currying political favours with his ostensibly conservative base, Turnbull is the last person in Australia who should be chiding the public about using emotionally-sensitive issues to divide the nation. Of course, Turnbull is a utilitarian through-and-through, so hypocrisy is just second nature to him.
Is the government's general position - that January 26th is a 'unifying' day - correct? Australia was founded as a nation on January 1st, 1901 - the day that the Federation of the Commonwealth of Australia came into force. Before then it had existed - similarly to the United States - as a collection of separate British colonies; these were formalised as States under the new Federation. January 26th, 1788 was the date of the founding of the first of the former colonies, the British Colony of New South Wales.
Prior to the arrival of the British, Aboriginal tribes are estimated, according to mainstream historical thought, to have arrived on the continent approximately 70,000 years ago, and numbered approximately 750,000 to one million inhabitants at the time of British colonisation. Their numbers declined over the next 150 years, mainly due to exposure to infectious diseases, although conflict over land usage also killed thousands.
In 1869, the government of the Colony of Victoria passed the Aboriginal Protection Act, which decreed a policy of 'assimilation' for the remaining indigenous population, leading to the crimes that resulted in the 'Stolen Generation', where children were forcibly taken from their families and resettled with whites in a ham-fisted and frankly barbaric effort to speed up their 'integration into society'. This policy was eventually publicly acknowledged as failed, and freedoms were restored to the indigenous population via the Aborigines Act of 1910.
In the mid-19th century, a desire to facilitate co-operation on matters of mutual interest, especially intercolonial tariffs, led to proposals to unite the separate British colonies in Australia under a single federation. However, impetus mostly came from Britain and there was only lacklustre local support. The smaller colonies feared domination by the larger ones; Victoria and New South Wales disagreed over the ideology of protectionism; the then-recent American Civil War also hampered the case for federalism. These difficulties led to the failure of several attempts to bring about federation in the 1850s and 1860s.The Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act was finally passed by the British imperial government in 1900, which officially created the Federation of the Commonwealth and formalised the first Australian Constitution, which then took force on January 1st, 1901, although it wasn't until the Australia Act of 1986 that the UK parliament formally renounced any authority to make changes to the document. As we can see, national sovereignty has been a long, hard road for Australia.
Thus, there is no basis whatsoever for Turnbull and the Liberal-National Party government's claim that 'Australia' Day was a 'unifying' event, because Australia did not even exist at that point! Only including and after January 1st, 1901 did a sovereign and legal Australian nation exist. In that sense, 'Australia Day' is indeed a unifying event, but it is clearly on the wrong date. So, if the date of January 26th is wrong, does that make January 1st a more suitable day to celebrate Australia Day?
Technically, yes, but let's face it, with nearly 40% of Aussie people having no clue what it is they're actually celebrating, it's probably fair to say that the majority simply want a public holiday called Australia Day, and they aren't really that concerned with the date. This appears to be reflected in the above poll results, with 56% agreeing with, "I don't mind when we hold Australia Day, as long as we have a day to celebrate being a nation."
When, then, should Australia Day be held? I reckon David Donovan at Independent Australia found the solution:
After that [a referendum on establishing an Australian Republic], we could just celebrate Independence Day every year ‒ perhaps we could even call it 'Australia Day' ‒ and everyone might be content.Indeed. The best solution (and perhaps the only one) is to move Australia Day to a different date - one that is based on a democratic expression of will by ALL Aussies for their future. We could even work out in advance what date we'd like the public holiday to be on!