The Russian government, meanwhile, has blamed the Americans for this dangerous escalation, citing "the Pentagon's uncontrolled deliveries of modern weaponry to pro-US militants in the north of Syria, which contributed to the rapid escalation of tensions and prompted the Turkish special operation."
Indeed, this event is most likely a response to last week's announcement by the US that it was regrouping some 30,000 Syrian-Kurdish forces into a 'border force', a move that has apparently forced Turkey's hand. To find out why, and where this could lead to next, join us this Sunday on Behind the Headlines, from 12-2pm EST / 5-7pm UTC / 6-8pm CET.
