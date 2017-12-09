Nikki Haley
Haley says this was a decision "for the American people."

Nikki Haley tries to explain the "logic" behind US President Trump's decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

United States ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley is not very bright, so listening to her reasoning on the very controversial decision from Trump is a bit comical, sad and frightening for what the future now holds for the Middle East.

Haley says, "this is the right thing to do", and this move can lead to a "peace process."