Delusional Moron Nikki Haley: 'American people wanted US Embassy in Jerusalem'
Alex Christoforou
The Duran
Sat, 09 Dec 2017 14:36 UTC
Nikki Haley tries to explain the "logic" behind US President Trump's decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.
United States ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley is not very bright, so listening to her reasoning on the very controversial decision from Trump is a bit comical, sad and frightening for what the future now holds for the Middle East.
Haley says, "this is the right thing to do", and this move can lead to a "peace process."
sbc 2017-12-09T16:22:03Z
It's the old "crowd favorite" line from her pancake waitress days of a couple years ago.
"Nikki Haley: 'American people wanted US Embassy in Jerusalem'"
There is actually some truth in that. The people that wanted it are those who are bought and paid for by AIPAC, are dual US & Israeli citizens, and/or have swallowed hook, line, and sinker the incessant garbage put out by a very sophisticated Zionist propaganda machine. Unfortunately, many Americans fall into at least one of those categories, including much of the governing class and many other movers and shakers.
Those who have not been subverted and are not blind can recognize the striking similarities between Israel and pre-Mandela S. Africa in its treatment of the indigenous population, as well as with Nazi Germany given the Israeli desire for continual expansionism in pursuit of "Lebensraum".
I think "nutty Niki" is seriously cute, and there is always a place for her to park her shoes under my bed, but politically, very little makes sense that emanates from her mouth. I think the American Public would prefer Trump rethink what is really important to the public:
- The military consumes 52% of every dollar the gov't spends. In perspective, that is 7 times more than the next biggest military spenders combined. Ask who is getting rich from this? This is to protect America from whom?
- The economy is floundering. Is Trump serious about renegotiation of trade agreements and bringing jobs home? WTO, GATT and NAFTA have been wrecking ball agreements for US jobs. Trump is doing next to nothing to end these toxic trade agreements.
- Heath Care is still a disaster
- Relations with Russia were supposed to be normalized. Instead we are on the brink of ww3 in Syria,Ukraine, N. Korea and the S. China Sea.
- Explain how the Federal Reserve Banking system helps Americans? It is the worst economic creation in US financial history. Trump does nothing to change it.
- Chemtrails poison our air and water, the contaminated water containing toxic fluoride in Flint is the tip of the iceberg, we are still eating Protected GMO foods and vaccines contain mercury, aluminum and other dangerous adjutants. What is Trump doing to improve the health of Americans.
- How is Trump fighting the inflated cost of education in the US?
- What is Trump doing to clean up the cartel controlling MSM so Americans can find out what is really going on.
- It is said that in recent years there is $21 trillion in spending that is unaccounted for in Gov't. What is he doing to investigate and stop this?
- The CIA, FBI, NSA etc are corrupt and unaccountable government agencies. What is Trump doing about this.
- Trump was going to indict crooked Hillary. Nothing has been done.
- The dollar is losing its reserve currency status as well as its use in petroleum purchases. This is a looming disaster for all Americans.
Instead we get Jerusalem recognized as the capital of Israel.Naturally, this is the most important issue on unemployed Americans minds. Instead of trying to unite the world, Trump is doing everything possible to divide it further and get ww3 underway. Trump is bowing to his Zionist controllers and could care less about public opinion. Great analysis Nikki!
Yep; sure - I'd not, 'proverbially', 'throw her out of the bed.' but in retrospect - let's say Hitler had been a cute female, would you say the same?
R.C.
P.s., Unfair to ask without answering for myself... Hmmm.. easy question to pose - tougher to answer.*
My answer: Sure! After all, who am I to know the future???*
* Guys are such pathetic horn dogs...
R.C.
R.C.
Rowan Cocoan Yea, like you say in another comment. Humans are so predictable, and weak. One should ask, what attachments would/could one acquire in any intimate encounter with such a creature????? ,, who is a glossy cover, but underneath, a putrid turd!! and a stupid one at that...
