A Massachusetts bakery's granola may be made with love, but federal officials say it shouldn't be listed as an ingredient on the package.Nashoba Brook Bakery, in Concord,on its Nashoba Granola label. In a letter posted this week on the FDA website, the agency said federal regulations require that ingredients "must be listed by their common or usual name."The bakery's CEO, John Gates, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the bakery will be "fully cooperative" with the FDA. But he also said the company has gotten a positive reaction from people since news of the letter began to circulate."It taps this feeling that a lot of Americans have that there are ways in which the government can overreach, and it seems kind of silly," Gates said. "Because it's about the word love, it's cathartic. ... It makes it something that people can smile at.""We feel very strongly that love is a big part of what we do," he said, adding that much care is put into baking the company's rustic, European-style sourdough bread."Because it's such a long process, there's so much room for error if you're not really caring and putting a lot of love into it," he said. "I always say, with our granola, you need to mix it, mix it thoroughly, and then when you're done, mix it again, and mix it again."Witt said it's up to the government to say whether "love" should come off the label."We're not very happy about," he said. "But we're going to do it."Source: Associated Press