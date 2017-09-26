© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
Record early snow from Alaska to Norway. 12 feet in Alaska a foot across the western USA, a foot in northern Europe where Norway govt urged its citizens to put on snow chains while driving on the snowy roads. California summer snow, Tahoe, Montana, Utah, Idaho, all heavy early snows and Utah setting dozens of new cold and snow records over the last few days. More Arctic ice, record ice growth on Greenland, media is silent and stunned.


