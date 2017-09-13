Ania Lisewska from Warsaw embarked on the unusual mission in her home city last month and has so far added 284 notches to her bedpost, according to the Huffington Post.
But while the 21-year-old's long term boyfriend is more forgiving than most - he hasn't dumped her after all - he's understandably 'not thrilled' by the idea.
Miss Lisewska said that he has 'had to come to terms with it'.
She told the Austrian Times: 'I want men from Poland, Europe and all around the world. I love sex, fun and men.
'In Poland the subject of sex is still taboo and anyone who wants to fulfill their sexual fantasies is considered a deviant, a w**** or mentally ill.'
Comment: Check. Check. Possibly double check.
Miss Lisewska says that she will only look to complete the task at the weekends and has set up a Facebook page and a website to chart her exploits - pages that her less than enamoured boyfriend might not want to save to his favourites.
She adds that she hopes to spend at least 20 minutes with each partner.
Comment: Now that's quality time.
But the details of her apparently ambitious aim have cast doubt on its legitimacy, with several reports suggesting that it might be a hoax.
Comment: But a believable one. That's part of the problem. It's just so believable.
According to reports, having sex with that many people for 20 minutes at a time would take Miss Lisewska 3.8 years to complete if she didn't stop for food or sleep.
Seeing as she only plans to partake on Saturdays and Sundays, the task would take 20 years non-stop.
Assuming she lives to the age of 81, to hit 100,000 Miss Lisewska would have to up her quota to around 16 men on both days of the weekend.
Comment: As with all things, take this with a grain of salt. Could be a promotion, or a hoax. But certainly a "Sign of the Times."
Untrue. Most people simply have realistic and healthy sexual desires. When their desires are unrealistic or unhealthy then they have a healthy self awareness and self restriant. It is only bizarre over-indulgence which we consider deviant and mentally ill. Since illness is defined by bad health and a condition which prohibits the natural function of the animal, such behavior is by definition an illness. It spreads disease, undermines relationships, rots social structure, and prohibits the natural reproduction of the animal. Since the behavior stems from the mind (presumably although quite possibly it comes from the body), we call this behavior a mental illness.
Objective morality is rooted in biology. Such compulsive and self destructive behavior would be easily identified in an animal as pathological. Yet in humans somehow any condemnation no matter how merited has become the real taboo. Exercising judgement is not considered more taboo than being a world record whore.