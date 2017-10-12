Society's Child
Nurse forcibly arrested for not allowing cop to draw blood of unconscious patient who was a victim - UPDATE: Cop fired for actions against nurse
Fri, 01 Sep 2017 03:32 UTC
"I'm just trying to do what I'm supposed to do," nurse Alex Wubbels explained to Detective Jeff Payne on July 26. Video of her violent arrest was released by the Salt Lake Tribune late Thursday.
Payne lost his temper when Wubbels wouldn't comply with his demand to take a blood sample from an unconscious patient who had been the victim of an explosive car accident that occurred at the end of a high-speed police pursuit of another man.
Wubbels is seen in Payne's bodycam footage holding a piece of paper in one hand and a cell phone in the other. On the line was a man named Brad, presumably a hospital employee or administrator, whom Wubbels wanted to hear the interaction with Payne.
Wubbels read aloud the document's heading: "obtaining blood samples for police enforcement from patients suspected to be under the influence."
The hospital policy forbids drawing blood from an unconscious patient, unless there is prior consent, a warrant or the patient is under arrest.
"This is something that you guys agreed to with this hospital," the nurse told Payne. "I'm just trying to do what I'm supposed to do. That's all."
"So I take it, without those in place, I'm not going to get blood. Am I fair to surmise that?" Payne asks rhetorically.
The tension builds when from Wubbels's phone, Brad is heard saying, "Alex, you're not representing the University Hospital," to which the nurse responds with her voice breaking, "I have no idea why he's blaming me."
"Why are you blaming the messenger, sir?" Brad asks the detective.
"She's the one that has told me, no," Payne answers.
"You're making a huge mistake right now, because you're threatening a nurse," Brad says, and at that moment, Payne becomes fed up and reaches for Wubbels's cellphone.
"No, we're done, you're under arrest," Payne says, as he pulls the nurse's arm behind her back, forcing her outside of the hospital.
By this point, Wubbels is screaming in pain and fear. Other hospital workers try in vain to calm the situation, telling the officer an administrator is on the way to the hospital.
"She can sit in my car while they're coming," the detective says.
A worker is heard saying, "This is unnecessary, man," to which Payne responds, "You're right."
Wubbels has an attorney and claims Payne assaulted and illegally arrested her, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. But no complaint or lawsuit has been filed.
Payne has since been temporarily suspended from the Salt Lake City Police Department's blood-draw program. Sgt. Brandon Shearer says an internal investigation is ongoing.
Other video footage exists, according to the Tribune. It was shown Thursday at a news conference at the office of City Attorney Karra Porter, who is representing Wubbels. The newspaper reported that other video shows Wubbels being placed in a squad car.
"It hurts to relive it," Wubbels said at the news conference, the Tribune reported.
She claims to have never actually told Payne "no," but only to have explained the policy.
The unconscious patient is identified as 43-year-old William Gray in Payne's police report.
Gray was driving a semi-truck on July 26 when a suspect, fleeing Logan, Utah police in a hot pursuit, swerved and slammed his pickup truck into Gray, igniting an explosion that left Gray burned. The suspect, Marco Torres, died at the scene. Video of the collision was posted by the Tribune.
Gray remains in serious condition at University Hospital, officials told the Tribune.
Comment: (Sept. 2) "Warrant, we don't need no stinking warrant!" Well, yes buddy, you do:
Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced Friday that he wants a criminal investigation into the July 26 arrest of University of Utah Hospital nurse Alex Wubbels. The arrest was captured on multiple police body cameras.Update (Oct. 12): The police chief of Salt Lake City has fired the officer who arrested Wubbels, Jeff Payne, after an internal investigation determined that Payne and his watch commander the day of the confrontation, Lt. James Tracy, violated several department policies. Tracy was demoted for his role in the situation. The chief was quoted as saying:
"In fairness to all those involved I have requested a criminal investigation into the incident so that the District Attorney's office could screen the matter after gathering all the facts," Gill stated. "Our office had not received any materials on the matter thus far and in the interest of justice and given the prima facie evidence a criminal investigation is warranted."
Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said as a result of the criminal investigation, the arresting officer, detective Jeff Payne, will be placed on full administrative leave with pay.
Mayor Jackie Biskupski called Payne's actions "completely unacceptable to the values of my administration and of the values of the Salt Lake City Police Department," in a statement Friday, the Tribune reported.
"I extend a personal apology to Ms. Wubbels for what she has been through for simply doing her job," Biskupski added.
An Internal Affairs investigation that will examine the actions of the arrest, will work with the Civilian Review Board in a parallel investigation, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune.
Police Chief Mike Brown described the severity of the case.
"I was alarmed by what I saw in the video with our officer and Ms. [Alex] Wubbels. I am sad at the rift this has caused between law-enforcement and the nurses we work so closely with. I want to be clear, we take this very seriously," he said, the Tribune reported.
Brown added that his department "apologized" and "promised to find a solution," as well as continue to improve training and policy by communicating with hospital staff.
On Friday afternoon, Wubbels issued a statement of her own, acknowledging the "sincere" apologies from the police chief and the mayor. She added that she would be "working with both of them to help promote further civil dialogue and education."
Wubbels also expressed appreciation for the public, saying their "outpouring of support has been beyond what I could have imagined."
"In examining your conduct," Brown wrote to Payne, "I am deeply troubled by your lack of sound professional judgment and your discourteous, disrespectful, and unwarranted behavior, which unnecessarily escalated a situation that could and should have been resolved in a manner far different from the course of action you chose to pursue."
Brown was similarly critical of Tracy, saying his lack of judgment and leadership was "unacceptable," and, "as a result, I no longer believe that you can retain a leadership position in the Department."
Reader Comments
Adults have the moral responsibility to be role models in behavior with minors, especially adults in positions of authority. The behavior of the prison staff is inexcusable for any reason.
If government officials want us civilians to respect the law, they need to model that behavior, to do otherwise is to create anarchy, note Clinton examples! Honest cops and politicians are the only ones with any authority and they seem to be on the way out.
Wake up folks. Want to know why that COP wanted blood from that unconscious VICTIM? Because he was hoping that the guy might have had alcohol or anything else in his bloodstream. THEN, when the inevitable lawsuit against the police ensues by that VICTIM OF A POLICE CHASE, he would have illegally acquired, without a warrant, nor consent, private medical information useful for him and the department in this MOST LIKELY A RECKLESSLY DEADLY CHASE, AS MOST OF THEM ARE. SUCH AS
- FOR FLASHING HEADLIGHTS TO POLICE CAR WHICH HAD BLINDING HIGH BEAMS ON, AND COP, U TURNS, (PROBABLY LOWERED HIS HEADLIGHTS FIRST), AND THEN PULLS THE KID OVER .... AND KILLS HIM.
(Sorry re caps there, wasn't looking.)
(Oops, sorry, that wasn't a chase, case. (but I recall another like that that became one.)
-I'll skip other examples.
Bottom line, most police chases (even after laws against them) are unreasonably dangerous. (Me believes it's long been the case that highest 'on the job' death cause for cops occur from car wrecks and I'd guess that since I've NOT seen a study, it's quite likely that a high percentage are involved in illegal chases.)
It also must be remembered that when it comes to cops or guns, 'our' federal 'government' goes out of its way to play with statistics, in favor of cops and against citizens with guns, e.g.:
1- given the voluntary only nature of this death-by-gun reporting. I guarantee that in the years where a cop agency will have a lot/high percentage of police kills, (a/k/a, "notches-on-cops'-
........................_|^|_/*
pistol-handles")
*(I just tried to put a cowboy hat atop angry face - It probably won't be where I want it.)
Well, those agencies just won't do a report that year.
2- that ALL deaths by cops shooting someone are all considered as 'death of victim was caused by victim's felonious behavior.' THIS INCLUDES every obvious cop murder of a citizen that you've ever seen!** (I'll only give one example: the handcuffed black kid shot in the back on a BART train and videoed by normal people/witnesses.)** In these voluntary reports, such murders are all declared that the defendant was trying to kill the cop (the felonious behavior)- as I recall, the questionnaire does not have an 'other' check off box option.
3- I believe -(odds ~ 70%) - that if a situation involves a mother who legally shoots and kills a home-invading burglar, who is trying to kidnap her daughter, that there is no place on the questionnaire to list that, so it's placed in the murder category.
4 - re guns, the feds lump gun murders with gun suicides, (even though the individual deaths are obviously described as one or the other).
This results in true GIGO*** statistics, helpful for lying law enforcement agencies and any that claim to 'investigate' such misbehavior. (See, e.g., the NIST misbehavior in its BS report on WTC-7. Perhaps we should call it simply 'NISTbehavior.' )
R.C.
* And remember that for every murder by cop video ever released online, etc. there are about at least five hundred? a thousand? that were never videoed and/or the tapes were/are destroyed/hidden. (E.g., JFK) Unsurprisingly, statistical proof is not available due to tricks like #4, above.
** I'll give two to one odds that even that BART murder was either never reported to the Feds, or, if it was reported, it was reported as murder of a felon who was trying to kill the cop.
*** Garbage In, Garbage Out.
RC
Rowan Cocoan Well said! Guns don't kill people. People kill people. Authority corrupts and it's obvious that many law enforcers have become drunk on the authority their badge gives them.
Rowan Cocoan Yes, I was thinking the same thing.... so this 'cop' is a hero to the city... as he was only thinking of ways to avoid the city's responsibility for the police chase and all the attendent damage... so thoughtful, no?
On another note, on another site, someone, true or not, stated that they were a nurse for a number of years and this giving the cops the data is normal... no questions asked.... true or not? Perhaps this story is merely pointing out more of the hidden S.O.P. the public is unaware of... and until forced to see it, they care not, know not, and prefer not to be bothered.... but isn't that what life here in Purgatory is all about? so why would they think otherwise? same with the cop... sooner or later, they get outed, as the front line of defense for the empire, they are the first to 'take the hit'... so others can enjoy their 'plausible deniability'.
Rowan Cocoan *Wake up folks. Want to know why that COP wanted blood from that unconscious VICTIM? Because he was hoping that the guy might have had alcohol or anything else in his bloodstream. THEN, when the inevitable lawsuit against the police ensues by that VICTIM OF A POLICE CHASE, he would have illegally acquired, without a warrant, nor consent, private medical information useful for him...*
Exactly what I was suspecting. These psychopaths are always thinking of using & exploiting the innocent victims to their best advantage, especially to steer the narrative. They show their hand when they are thwarted in their attempts to control all. Protection of self is their priority & arrogant wishful thinking of their superiority is evident. Good thing this is on video. Will follow the outcome.
Haunting. Even more so because Detective Jeff Payne looks like Hulk Hogan.
Why is it these criminals in blue can't be prosecuted and jailed. Doesn't make sense. Displine doesn't work with psychopaths.
Problems are all over the system of the Americans, This is a peek into a bunch of them.
A small part, but a systemic one.
Hopefully William Gray will follow the lead of nurse Wubbels and bring a civil rights violation charge on the city for this outrageous breach of public trust. Taking blood while the guy is unconscious without a warrant is complete and total bullshit. Just an outrage.
Salt Lake City you need to fire this idiot immediately. It's the right thing to do.