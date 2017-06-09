Jake Gardiner said he was taking a stroll in the foothills near a hiking trail in La Crescenta, California, during his lunch break last week when he spotted it.

"At first, I heard a bunch of strange noises in the trees. Figured it was just some types of bird or something like that," he told KTLA.

But then a wave of uneasiness hit him. He felt like something was watching him.

Jake then pulled out his cell phone, hit record, and scanned the area to see if he could catch anything on camera.

And catch something on camera he did.

See video here.

As of now, he isn't sure exactly WHAT that thing IS, however.

"You can definitely see a torso and four limbs moving around and swinging around," Gardiner said. "It's a pretty obvious kind of motion."

Officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife aren't sure what the creature is either, but they are investigating.

"We think that it's a pretty good possibility that it is some kind of ape," said Andrew Hughan, a spokesman for the department.

What do YOU think is going on here?