© NBC2

Some Cape Coral residents have a mystery on their hands after a big chunk of ice crash landed in their neighborhood.It happened late Thursday at the corner of NE 23rd Terrace and 14th Place.All that's left there now is a dent in the ground where the ice landed. Neighbors are glad no one was hurt but are curious about where the chunk came from.It was Tiffany Laymance's husband who saw the whole thing happen while he was walking his dog."He comes running in the house and tells me that I need to grab my phone and jump in the truck," Tiffany said."We smelled it," Tiffany said, laughing. "And there was no smell whatsoever to it so we're like okay, so we started Googling about it to try and figure out what it could be."They came across several theories, from a meteor to hail. We decided to take it to our meteorologists."You tend to see really large hail in areas where there's cold air aloft, and you get large supercell thunderstorms which we don't tend to see a lot in Florida," said Meteorologist Kristen Kirchaine.The largest piece of hail ever recorded is eight inches in size, found in South Dakota.Laymance's husband remains convinced the ice came from the sky.Dennis Baber is just happy his home next door wasn't hit. "I'm glad it didn't hit my house," he laughed.He offers another theory. "It might have come off an airplane wing."Laymance just calls it a crazy happenstance. "I don't do the aliens or anything like that so... just crazy ice," Tiffany said.