about President Trump's alleged involvement with Russia. Paul equated Trump's relationship with Russia to assassinated President John F. Kennedy's attempts to extend the olive branch to the USSR, a move which got him killed, according to some.

Which President had the following accusations cast against him:



1) He has betrayed the Constitution, which he swore to uphold.

2) He has committed treason by befriending Russia and other enemies of America.

3) He has subjugated America's interests to Moscow.

4) He has been caught in fantastic lies to the American people, including personal ones, like his previous marriage and divorce.



President Trump?



No, it was President Kennedy.

What lots of Americans don't realize, because it was kept secret from them for so long, is that what Trump has been enduring from the national-security establishment, the mainstream press, and the American right-wing for his outreach to, or "collusion with," Russia pales compared to what Kennedy had to endure for committing the heinous "crime" of reaching out to Russia and the rest of the Soviet Union in a spirit of peace and friendship.

What kind of peace do we seek? Not a PAX Americana, enforced on the world by American weapons of war. Not the peace of the grave or the security of the slave. I am talking about genuine peace, the kind of peace that makes life on earth worth living. The kind that enables men and nations to grow and to hope and to build a better life for their children. Not merely peace for Americans but peace for all men and women. not merely peace in our time but peace in all time. I speak of peace in the new face of war. Total war makes no sense.

In the eyes of the national-security establishment, one simply did not reach out to Russia, Cuba, or any other "enemy" of America. Doing so, in their eyes, made Kennedy an appeaser, betrayer, traitor, and a threat to "national security."

...should let each nation, choose its own future so long as that choice does not interfere with the choices of others. The communist drive to impose their political and economic system on others is the primary cause of world tension today. For there can be no doubt that, if all nations could refrain from interfering in the self-determination of others, the peace would be much more assured."