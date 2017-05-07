In other news, Russia, Iran and Turkey have put together a plan whose implementation could spell the end of the war in Syria. With a little help from Trump on the sidelines, the Astana group has agreed to create four "de-escalation zones" in Syria. Once more, the U.S. played no major role in the negotiations, though Putin did speak to Trump about it over the phone, and Lavrov says they used some of the Americans' ideas. Are things looking better for Russian-US relations, and a coming end to 6-year dirty war in Syria?
Tune in today to Behind the Headlines to find out and hear live coverage of the French election.
Join your hosts this Sunday May 7th from 1:00 - 2:30pm EST (7:00 - 8:30pm CEST)
