What Comes Next?
Richard Sauder
Event Horizon Chronicle
Sun, 16 Apr 2017 13:41 UTC
All that remains to be determined is the nature of the change and its precise timeline.
Of course the threat of major warfare, possibly even nuclear warfare, looms large these days, not least on and around the Korean peninsula. The United States and its allies are right now building up a very large military force, and bruiting their plans to imminently "resolve" the North Korean "problem" via military means, though an objective observer strains to identify even one case of the allegedly war-like North Koreans invading another country, while the USSA has willy-nilly been destabilizing, invading and destroying one nation after another for the better part of two centuries now, directly or in league with proxies and mercenaries, beginning with the Native American peoples of North America, and then continuing on to menace the entire planet: the Philippines, Haiti, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, Chile, Cambodia, Iraq, Vietnam, Laos, Korea, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, the Ukraine, (what used to be) Yugoslavia, Yemen ..... It never ends, and now the USSA is on the verge of launching another major war in East Asia.
So which country, in reality, most jeopardizes international law and order?
Clearly, it is the USSA which is by far the greater danger, rampaging around the world for well more than a century now, killing, wounding and impoverishing countless millions, as it imposes "peace" and "democracy" sarcasm at gunpoint and repeated carpet bombings.
Context Is Everything
Like everything, there is the reality of the situation and the meta-reality of the situation. As you look around the world, you can see a discernible crescendo in current events. The USSA is obviously on the warpath in recent days and weeks, and on a global scale, with first a cruise missile barrage unleashed against Syria, and then the massive MOAB thermobaric bomb dropped in eastern Afghanistan against an ostensible underground Taliban tunnel complex, followed within a short period of time by a very public, test-dropping in Nevada of the USSA military's B-61 nuclear bomb, all of which has transpired against a backdrop of a very public buildup of military force on Russia's western borders and in the region of the Korean peninsula and the Western Pacific Ocean.
So why now?
It has to do with the Law of Exponents and the rapidly quickening pace of other developments, that underlie, or should I say "overlay", the visible events that attract so much sensational attention.
Indirectly, much of what is happening in the news has to do with the revelations of Edward Snowden about the NSA's virtually all-encompassing surveillance of everyone and everything on this planet; and also with the recent Wikileak's "Vault 7" revelations about the CIA's virtually all-encompassing surveillance of everyone and everything on this planet.
Here's the way it works: beyond the not inconsiderable societal control aspect of digital totalitarianism, is the equally sobering, global, vacuum cleaner-like collection of astronomical reams of data of every variety to the finest level of granularity possible -- on everything and everyone, from A to Z -- population size, poverty rates, riot and civil unrest rates, crime rates, civil disobedience activity, bankruptcy rates, levels of indebtedness, rate of store closings, church membership and attendance, rate of social media usage, cell phone usage, Internet connectivity, electricity consumption, area of cropland in production, per capita protein consumption, miles of railroads and roads, ocean freight and river barge freight tonnage, coal and hydrocarbon production, literacy rates, autism rates, death and birth rates, marriage rates, divorce rates, levels of individual and family wealth, levels of agricultural production, unemployment rates, rate of robotization of industry, rate of job replacement of humans by A.I. programs and algorithms, rate of growth of sophistication of A.I. self-learning programs and algorithms, rate of growth of nanotechnology, rate of growth of use of self-learning nanobots and other intelligent machine swarms, rates of workplace violence, mental illness rates, drug addiction rates, military spending and armaments, rate of ambient radioactivity in the ecology, deforestation rates, ocean fish stock depletion rates, melt rates of polar ice caps, rate of atmospheric oxygen depletion, rate of atmospheric methane increase, increase in rate of volcanic activity, percent loss of global vegetative cover, increase in rate of earthquakes, increase in violent weather events such as droughts, floods, tornadoes, tropical storms, heat waves and blizzards, rate of wildlife and plant extinction, rate of sea level change, and much, much more -- all to be fed into endless banks of supercomputers and crunched through complex, multivariate algorithms to yield best-fit-answers to questions such as:
1) When does the biosphere collapse to a point such that human life on this planet is no longer viable?
2) When does the radioactive poisoning of the Pacific Ocean, and beyond, by the failed nuclear reactors at Fukushima, Japan become an immediate, public concern that can no longer be contained by official propaganda?
3) When and how does the petro-dollar lose a sufficient percentage of global market share that the USSA's economic and military dominance of the global order is no longer possible?
4) How soon will the myriad gigatons of frozen methane in the permafrost and ocean floors of the Earth's polar regions sublimate and bubble up into the atmosphere, causing runaway changes in atmospheric chemistry and meteorology such that human life is no longer viable?
5) How and how soon does the global interconnectivity of the Internet result in international knowledge networks that seriously threaten the power monopoly of the Powers That Be?
6) How soon and exactly how does the debt-based international economic order fail?
7) As more states acquire nuclear weapons, how soon and how likely is the USSA military to face a confluence of factors that threaten it with sudden military defeat?
8) How soon do robotization and the growing use of A.I. make live human beings superfluous in the global economy, i.e., what is the year in this century when biological humans become obsolescent and the machines take over?
9) When and how does the burgeoning use of nanotechnology overwhelm the human race and the rest of the biosphere on this planet?
And so forth.
What It All Means
The obvious conclusion, even without having access to the reams of data and the supercomputing, algorithmic data crunching capabilities of the alphabet soup agencies, is that we are now very rapidly approaching an Event Horizon -- whence the title of my blog, the Event Horizon Chronicle.
Events of all kinds are moving faster and faster as the global ice caps thin, the frozen polar methane deposits sublimate, wildlife numbers plunge, the great tropical and boreal forests are cut down, the oceans die, unemployment soars, billions of people live in dire poverty, the failed nuclear reactors at Fukushima continue to pour tons of radioactive poisons into the air and sea, levels of global indebtedness reach unheard of levels, etc.
Some experts give the world ten years or less until the global decline and chaos on all fronts becomes so severe that even the most willfully stupid and the most willfully ignorant realize that all around them, the planet is swiftly dying. I am reasonably well informed and I would say that by 2035, at the outside, it all falls irretrievably apart, if humanity continues on its present, unimaginably stupid trajectory. That's just 18 years from now. But I would not argue with those who say we have only ten years left, maybe less. The situation is extreme.
Donald Trump says nothing about any of this. Hillary Clinton says nothing about any of this. Angela Merkel says nothing about any of this. John McCain says nothing about any of this. The Bushes say nothing about any of this. And none of them offer any solutions, apart from the fact that their mental horizons don't even extend 10% as far as mine. And yet they are so-called "leaders".
Their only solution is for more war, maybe a very big war, maybe even a nuclear war, which could even start tonight or tomorrow, or failing that, next week, or next month, or next year.
The old order is visibly, rapidly failing, on every front, but the only game that the Powers That Be know is death, destruction, exploitation and war, notwithstanding that those are the very worst decisions that they could make.
And so, as is the case in all failing empires, as they feel and see it all slipping away, as their number crunchers come to them and whisper in their ears: "It's now or never! You must decisively use the power you have or irretrievably lose it all!" -- they will be inclined to violently lash out in a desperate attempt to maintain global dominance and control by military means.
I submit to you that that is exactly what we see happening now. The Powers That Be have crunched the numbers, looked at the broad policy and global issues that I enumerate above and have correctly concluded that in every case, crisis lies just ahead.
But their decision is to employ brute force, great violence, to try to manage this great historical inflection point that is now hard upon us.
Everything has changed, except the mentality and behavior of the so-called "Ruling Elite", which are precisely the reasons we are in this global predicament to begin with. They are, of all people, the very least qualified to resolve the immense problems that they themselves have created, employing unimaginable violence and oppression over a period of thousands of years.
And yet they have constructed a power structure that makes it all but impossible for other leadership, with sane, humane, intelligent, human- and Earth-friendly ideas and policies to attain meaningful positions of leadership.
And so, at least in the near term, we slide towards catastrophe.
What's Needed To Save Humanity and the Earth?
At a very bare minimum the following should be done with alacrity, and at a global level. It doesn't much matter who takes the lead, only that these policies be carried out as soon as possible.
1) A massive, global reforestation project, with native species having preference.
2) A massive, global, sea cleaning operation.
3) A massive, global, de-nuclearization initiative -- weapons, nuclear power plants, uranium mining, it all has to go.
4) A massive, global, non-GMO, non-chemical, non-factory farming, agricultural movement.
5) A massive, global roll-out of so-called "free energy" technology, which the compartmentalized Black World has and uses.
6) A global repudiation of nanotechnology and A.I.
7) Get rid of private, central banking. Abolish the Federal Reserve Bank and the IRS and replace them with an interest-free monetary system.
8) Establish Truth Commissions for the 9-11 attacks, the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations, and other similar false flag events. Criminally try and imprison the perpetrators of these crimes.
This is a bare minimum "to do list" if humanity is to have any meaningful future on this planet.
If these issues are not dealt with then we continue our rapid slide toward terrible catastrophe and the very possible extinction of humanity and destruction of most of the rest of the biosphere and maybe even the planet itself. Unless humanity reestablishes a conscious bond with the living Earth, neither humanity nor the Earth will long survive. This present "civilization" might have 20 more years until it catastrophically ends. and maybe not even that much time. The coming years of the global climate change, ecosystem collapse, radiation increase, economic collapse, etc. will be just that fast and furious.
Either humanity takes a step up in consciousness and saves itself and the planet or it steps over the precipice into the abyss. These years right now, in the 2010s, are definitive. We are playing for all the marbles, even as our so-called "leaders" are pathetically, pathologically, psychopathically "losing their marbles."
