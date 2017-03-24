Statements like this would be unimaginable only one decade ago. In the past, what came from Washington and (to a smaller extent) from London was monitored with great attentiveness and fear, all over the world.
But all of a sudden, things have begun to change, rapidly. Despite the extremely violent nature of the Western-designed-and-manufactured global regime, which has been over-imposed on so many parts of the world for decades and centuries, increasing amounts of people in Asia, Latin America and Africa stopped worrying and went leisurely to the 'barricades', beginning to rebel against the perverseness of the 'world order'.
Did it all really happen 'all of a sudden'?
Or were there various catalysts at work, for already quite a substantial period of time?
It is a well-known fact that any deep-seated, chronic anxiety cannot disappear in just a short moment. People who are enslaved, humiliated, scared into obedience, people who are forced to feel uncertain and constantly frightened, cannot reverse their state of mind without some important external factor or set of factors.
It became obvious to me, as I have been working continuously on all continents and in almost all conflict zones of our Planet, that the renewed pride and courage which is now inspiring millions of oppressed human beings, actually came from the decisive and determined stand of just several brave and determined nations, big and small.
The myth about the omnipotence of the Empire has received a few significant blows.
The fable of invincibility has not completely disappeared yet, but at least it has got fractured and gravely injured.
The gate of the terrible prison began cracking. It has not collapsed, but the fractures were wide enough for at least some sunlight to enter the dark and dreadful cavities inhabited by billions of unfortunate and shattered beings.
Some victims stood up immediately; not many but at least some did. Others raised their heads in feeble hope, still lying down on the dirty ground, still chained, and still shaking. That weak light alone entering the dungeon was actually much brighter than what most people ever experienced in their entire life. It has been strong enough to provoke wonderful, brilliant sparks of hope.
*
Except for some temporary setbacks (like in Brazil and Argentina), the anti-imperialist coalition is now steadier than ever; it is determined and constantly expanding.
And it is clearly winning!
It is truly a 'rainbow coalition' of countries, big and small, 'red' and 'pink', even 'green'.
The only unifying factor is the shared determination not to be controlled by Western imperialism and neo-colonialism.
For decades, Cuba stood against the Empire, even after the Soviet block was broken to bits, even when all mutual agreements ceased to be honored by the criminal Yeltsin administration.The Cuban people never surrendered. It is because most of them always believed, from the bottom of their hearts, in socialism and internationalism. And also because they have been convinced that the Western Empire is a morally corrupt and illegitimate entity and therefore has to be resisted.
A small and relatively poor country - Cuba - demonstrated to the entire world that while the Empire is mighty, sadistic and brutal, it is not omnipotent, and it is possible to defy it. There is no reason why one should not dare, or one should not dream about a much better world, why one shouldn't fight for true freedom, attempting to win.
Cuba inspired the world. Its daring Revolution took place just a few miles from the shores of the United States. Soon after, its teachers and doctors went to all parts of the earth, spreading optimism, solidarity and kindness. Its heroic revolutionaries went to fight against the most dreadful forms of colonialism, which were torturing people, is such places as Congo, Angola and Namibia.
After Obama's attempts to water down the determination of the Cuban citizens, many enemies began to predict, cynically:
"Now Cuba will compromise and sell its Revolution."It never did! I traveled to the Island last year, driving through the countryside, and speaking to people in Havana, Guantanamo and Santiago de Cuba. Almost no one was ready to compromise. A greatly educated nation, Cuba saw through the Empire's tricks and deceptions.
Now almost nobody speaks about the "Cuban compromise", anymore, simply because there isn't any on the table.
China, one of the oldest and greatest civilizations on Earth, went through the terrible period of 'humiliation'. Divided, occupied and plundered by the West, it has never forgotten nor forgiven.
Now the Chinese Communist state and its mixed economy are helping countries in virtually all parts of the world, from Oceania and Latin America, to the Middle East and especially Africa, to survive and to finally stand on their own feet. Despite all the vitriolic propaganda regurgitated by the West (those people in Europe or North America who know close to zero about Africa or China, habitually passing 'confident' and highly cynical 'judgments' about China's involvement in the poor world; judgments based exclusively on the lies and fabrications produced by the Western media), China has been gaining great respect and trust in virtually all corners of the globe.
The Chinese people and their government are now standing firmly against Western imperialism. They will not allow any recurrence of the disgraceful and dreary past.
The West is provoking this mighty and optimistic nation, pushing it into a terrible confrontation. China doesn't want any military conflict. It is the most peaceful, the most non-confrontational large nation on Earth. But it is becoming clear that if pushed against the wall, this time it will not compromise: it will fight.
In the last years I have spoken to many Chinese people, as I traveled to all corners of the country, and I'm convinced that by now the nation is ready to meet strength with strength.
Such determination gives hope to many other countries on our Planet. The message is clear: the West cannot do whatever it wants, anymore. If it tries, it will be stopped. By reason or by force!
Russia is ready again, too. It is standing next to China, enormous and indignant.
Go to Novosibirsk or Tomsk, to Khabarovsk, Vladivostok or Petropavlovsk in Kamchatka. Talk to Russian people and you will soon understand: almost nobody there believes or respects the West, anymore. Throughout history, Russia was attacked and ransacked from the West. Millions, tens of millions of its people were murdered, literally exterminated. And now, the nation is facing what some consider to be yet another imminent attack.
Like the Chinese people, Russians are unwilling to compromise, anymore. The old Russian forecast is once again alive, that very one professed by Alexander Nevsky:
Go tell all in foreign lands that Russia lives! Those who come to us in peace will be welcome as a guest. But those who come to us sword in hand will die by the sword! On that Russia stands and forever will we stand!In Russia, as in China, and as in so many other nations that were devastated by the Western plunderers, nothing is forgotten and no one is forgotten. It only appeared for a while that the memory had fainted. It never does. You cannot burn down an entire land, ruin the cities, burn the fields, and still pose as one with the moral mandate. Or as we say in Chile: "Justice takes time, but it always comes!"
And the world is watching. It is suddenly clearly registering this determined and brave, epic stand of morally strong nations. Many of those who are watching are deeply impressed with what they are seeing. Perhaps not in London or in Paris, but go and ask those in Johannesburg or Beirut, or even in Calcutta, Cairo or Buenos Aires. Perhaps you suspect what answers you'd receive there!
Throughout modern history, not once has Iran invaded a foreign country. Yet its secular, progressive and democratic government (under the leadership of Mohammad Mosaddegh) was overthrown in 1953, in a CIA-backed coup. What followed was the monstrosity of the 'pro-Western Shah', and then a horrendous war, an invasion by Iraq, which was also fully backed by the West and which took hundreds of thousands of human lives. Since then, Iran has been suffering from targeted killings of its scientists (by the West and Israel), as well as terrorist attacks also backed from abroad.
Instead of falling on its knees and begging for mercy, Iran defied the West. On several occasions and when provoked, it sent its battleships to the neutral waters near the US coast, and it pledged to defend its land, in case it was to be attacked.
Iran also showed great solidarity towards Latin America, working closely with virtually all of the revolutionary governments there. It stood firmly by Venezuela in a time of great crises, building social housing in Caracas and supporting the Process by all other means.
In Latin America, no one will ever forget how former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad came to Caracas to attend the funeral of Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, his dear friend. During the memorial, the aged mother of Chavez suddenly approached Ahmadinejad, in tears. Breaking all religious protocol of a Shi'a country that he was representing, the Iranian President embraced her, and held her against his heart, until she calmed down.
This moment was expressing one simple and powerful reality: all of us, the internationalists and anti-imperialists, are fighting for the survival of humanity and this planet. There is more that unites us than what is tearing us apart. Once we win, and we will win, the world will be able to find a common language.The West wants to divide us, by spreading hostilities and distrust, all through 'false news' and fabrications. But we understand its game. We will not break our ranks, anymore.
The West is clearly losing. It knows it. It is in panic.
Its nihilism, its propaganda and indoctrination tactics will soon be defeated.
I wrote a lot about the DPRK and how it joined the list of the 'most hated nations on Earth'. It is a well known fact that North Korea was, for years and decades, much richer and more democratic than South Korea (ROK). But it embarked on one tremendous humanist 'project', and together with Cuba, the Soviet Union and to some extent China, it liberated almost the entire African continent, at great cost and sacrifice. And not only that: it sent its top educators and doctors to all corners of the most devastated continent on Earth. Its pilots also flew Egyptian MIGs against Israel, during the 1967 war. These facts have been silenced by Western propaganda, but they clearly explain why the DPRK has been ostracized, pushed to the corner, hit by senseless embargos, and forced to react the way it has been reacting for at least the last two decades.
North Korea has never surrendered either, and it never will.
Neither has Venezuela, for many years the great sentinel and engine of the Bolivarian Revolution, as well as of Latin Internationalism and solidarity. Surviving coups, embargos, plots and propaganda campaigns, surviving attacks, even terror, of the foreign-backed 'opposition', Venezuela has been injured but it is alive. Just a few days ago I spoke to an Italian Parliamentary delegation, consisting of the"5-Star-Movement" MPs, which recently returned from Caracas. Their conclusion was simple: "The worst is over".
The world knows it! Venezuela, DPRK, Cuba - they never fell. No matter how many knives penetrated their bodies, despite so much pain caused by the sanctions, coup attempts and direct acts of terrorism administered by the West and its monstrous Empire.
It is becoming clear and obvious: the West is helpless against determination, true courage and patriotic love. It is powerless when confronted with humanist ideologies, and with true loyalty!
And the world keeps watching, drawing its conclusions.
I wrote about Syria, comparing Aleppo to the 20th Century Stalingrad. This is where racism, terrorism, and the lowest forms of Western imperialism (and shameful acts of the regional lackeys) were decisively stopped. The price was terrible, but the message to the world extremely clear: The people who love their country with their entire hearts can fight and win against all odds, especially if by their side stand truly great and reliable friends and comrades!
One day the world will thank the Syrian people, profusely and properly. One day, everything will be understood. One day, perhaps soon.
*
This is one of the greatest moments in human history, perhaps the greatest.
It has arrived without big salvos announcing monumental revolutions.
Everything is happening fast, in an organized and determined manner.
The greatest minds of Russia, China, Latin America and the rest of the world, are feverishly, day and night, trying to determine what really brought our world, our civilization, to this ludicrous downfall.
The simplified and stripped-down answer is this: Western imperialism (military, economic and 'intellectual'/'cultural'), colonialism and neo-colonialism, as well as that dreadful by-product of all the above combined - a set of unchecked and savage form of capitalism.
Comment: Western capitalism, imperialism, and colonialism are merely masks. Useful tools manipulated to serve the purposes of those who are truly responsible for the state of the planet: psychopaths in positions of power and authority.
Simultaneously, new forms of government, of economy and social systems are being, once again, planned.
The military strategists of the countries that are refusing to kneel in front of the barbaric terror of the West, responsible for hundreds of millions of murders and billions of ruined lives, are planning how to defend their countries and the world.
Once again, the world is at work! It is building trenches, educating people, preparing them for the final showdown with the culture that has been tormenting our Planet for centuries.
It is the moment of great hope and renewed enthusiasm.
Of course, if seen from Western capitals, everything is bleak and depressing. There is no 'hope' at all.
I agree fully: there is no hope 'for them'.
The logic, the 'philosophy' with which the Europeans and the North Americans have become accustomed to analyze the world, has arrived at a dead end.
Yes, it is 'the end of philosophy', or as they say, 'the end of history'. I fully agree: it is the end of their philosophy and of their history.
That's why, reading about their elections or statements produced by their politicians, is nothing less than a waste of time. The world realizes it, more and more.
Their 'new tricks' are actually very old. Their entire system is outdated. It should have been retired at least one hundred years ago. It survived only because of its savagery and cruelty. It will go soon, anyway.
These days, encountering people inhabiting the West is like encountering those zombies who were living in Nazi Germany during WWII. After the war was over, they were street walking for years, at least many of them, repeating the same refrains: "We didn't know!" "We never realized". The Nazi propaganda and the one, which has been used in the West and in the colonies (as Noam Chomsky and I defined in our book "On Western Terrorism"), are based on precisely the same roots, foundations and methods. Both are extremely effective, when it comes to the total brainwashing of the population.
To follow up the last chapter of the imperialist and turbo capitalist morass of the West is embarrassing and useless.
Both Europe and the United States are suffering from a series of devastating mental illnesses, as was defined by the great Swiss psychologist Carl Gustav Jung, right after WWII.
Getting too much involved in pathological behavior, constantly studying and analyzing it, could only break and deeply depress any healthy person's mind.
Comment: Unfortunately, an approximation of this is what's necessary in order to immunize our psyche from infection by pathological influence. Yes, it is depressing to think that some people are born without a conscience, and it can be frightening to see all the ways in which normal people can be manipulated into doing horrendous things. However, without this knowledge we are doomed to be the unwitting dupes of psychopathic puppet masters, and repeat the same mistakes that has lead the world to the disastrous state that it's in today.
There is nothing more to understand. Hundreds of millions of victims in all parts of the world are speaking for themselves.
The only rational issue here is this: how to stop this horror, as soon as possible? How to allow humanity to return to its natural development and evolution patterns?
Comment: If humanity doesn't figure out a way to boot the psychopaths out of power, nature will find a way to do it for us.
I don't believe in 'punishments' and 'trials' and other vehicles of intimidation and of spreading fear. I don't care whether the West will 'pay' for all that it has done to the world. I only want it to be stopped, once and for all.
I work very hard for it to be stopped.
So are others.
And the world is watching, and all of a sudden enjoying what it sees.
Suddenly more and more people are daring to laugh at the global regime. Of course not in Paris, London or New York (here they are scared and obedient, even more than before). But outside, yes!
People on all continents want to see and hear about what 'others do', what 'we do', not what the Empire and its mental conditions are producing.
They are laughing and waiting impatiently for what a new day, a new year will bring. They are waiting for the true new beginning to arrive.
Andre Vltchek is a philosopher, novelist, filmmaker and investigative journalist. He has covered wars and conflicts in dozens of countries. Three of his latest books are revolutionary novel "Aurora" and two bestselling works of political non-fiction: "Exposing Lies Of The Empire" and "Fighting Against Western Imperialism". View his other books here. Andre is making films for teleSUR and Al-Mayadeen. Watch Rwanda Gambit, his groundbreaking documentary about Rwanda and DRCongo. After having lived in Latin America, Africa and Oceania, Vltchek presently resides in East Asia and the Middle East, and continues to work around the world. He can be reached through his website and his Twitter.
