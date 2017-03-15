Puppet Masters
FakeCheck: RT separates real from fake news with special online project
RT
Wed, 15 Mar 2017 18:09 UTC
FakeCheck, helps you to separate fact from fiction and transit into a post-fake reality.
With the proliferation of social media channels, few people find or have the time to dig into the source of information they are being fed through their Facebook and Twitter feeds. Unknowingly and against their will, they often fall prey to hoaxes, propaganda, and disinformation masquerading as real news.
For example, have you seen the harrowing image of a little girl running through a devastated Aleppo street strewn with dead bodies?
Except that the street isn't Aleppo or even Syria, but from a music video set by Hiba Tawaji, a Lebanese pop singer.Originally posted by a Twitter account with an obvious political bias, it's not the worst example of anti-Russian and anti-Assad propaganda.
Another piece of fake news which spread like wildfire in December, when the Washington Post, a respected newspaper that broke the Watergate scandal, published an article claiming that Russian hackers had breached the US power grid in Vermont.
The electricity company promptly issued a statement refuting the story and exposing it as a complete fabrication, but not before the hysteria was picked up and shared by many other outlets.
FakeCheck - a special project dedicated to cutting through the bias, inaccuracies, misinformation and outright falsehoods in major news stories.
FakeCheck is an interactive, easy-to-use multimedia portal that breaks down popular news stories in an easily-digestible manner, covering both serious topics and viral hits.
In an interview to RNS news outlet, answering a question on whether it is impossible to fight the spread of unreliable information, RT's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said: "Not exactly. We are taking action. In particular, we've launched the Fakecheck project. We will debunk fakes that are extensively distributed across the mainstream media."
"Someone - the Washington Post, for example - will write some complete nonsense, and then the whole world reprints it! Say, when the newspaper wrote about a hacking attack on a US electricity network, for which Russia was allegedly responsible. It was alleged that Russian hackers broke into the American power grid through a power company. One had been under the impression that the whole of America would plunge into darkness. Yet later, the energy company denied the information. It turned out that only one laptop of the company was infected, and it was not even connected to the general network.
"And yet, it all remains in the public mind as an actual fact, even if [...] a refutation was later issued. Therefore, we are launching this project so that such things are debunked. It is clear that there must be more such projects, of course,"Simonyan said.
"With today's overabundance of sources and prevalence of social media streams in news delivery, misinformation can spread like wildfire, with unverified reports, rumors, and outright falsehoods getting serious news treatment," RT's Deputy Head of News Andrey Kiyashko said in a press statement. "RT's new project helps you separate fact from fake."
In an interview to RNS news outlet, answering a question on whether it is impossible to fight the spread of unreliable information, RT's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said: "Not exactly. We are taking action. In particular, we've launched the Fakecheck project. We will debunk fakes that are extensively distributed across the mainstream media."
"Someone - the Washington Post, for example - will write some complete nonsense, and then the whole world reprints it! Say, when the newspaper wrote about a hacking attack on a US electricity network, for which Russia was allegedly responsible. It was alleged that Russian hackers broke into the American power grid through a power company. One had been under the impression that the whole of America would plunge into darkness. Yet later, the energy company denied the information. It turned out that only one laptop of the company was infected, and it was not even connected to the general network.
"And yet, it all remains in the public mind as an actual fact, even if [...] a refutation was later issued. Therefore, we are launching this project so that such things are debunked. It is clear that there must be more such projects, of course,"Simonyan said.
"With today's overabundance of sources and prevalence of social media streams in news delivery, misinformation can spread like wildfire, with unverified reports, rumors, and outright falsehoods getting serious news treatment," RT's Deputy Head of News Andrey Kiyashko said in a press statement. "RT's new project helps you separate fact from fake."
This isn't the first time this type of shit has happened, remember the kid that rescued a little girl out of harms way in a hail of bullets that turned out to be staged?
Millions of YouTube viewers have been captivated by the 'Syrian hero boy' who manages to rescue a little girl while under gunfire. Now a group of Norwegian filmmakers have told BBC Trending they are behind it. They say it was filmed on location in Malta this summer with the intention of being presented as real.this has been going on since the days of Hearst........I've said it once I've said it 1000 times, the media really fucked up and shot themselves in the foot with this "fake news" meme...... .turns out it's them that are the fake news.
Lars Klevberg, a 34-year-old film director based in Oslo, wrote a script after watching news coverage of the conflict in Syria. He says he deliberately presented the film as reality in order to generate a discussion about children in conflict zones.
