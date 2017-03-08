© Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters



The Maine State Prison's screening practices are being reexamined after several women claimed that facility guards demanded they remove their bras for setting off a metal detector. That practice is not approved by the state's Department of Corrections.Before seeing their loved ones behind bars, women first had to prove to Maine State Prison guards that there wasn't contraband behind their bras. Now the screening practices are being reexamined after several women claimed that facility guards demanded they remove their bras for setting off a metal detector. That practice is not approved by the state's Department of Corrections.The Maine Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a promise to enforce proper security screening procedures afterDOC Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick did not deny the accusations, saying, "" and, "Several women contacted the Bangor Daily News in February after they were made to remove their undergarment.Stacy Venable, a 54-year-old veteran, was visiting her nephew at the state prison and set off the metal detector.she explained last week when she opted against removing her bra to enter.She's not the only one in her family who has been forced to undress to enter the jail. Her niece, Letita, and Letita's 16-year-old daughter, Lori, had also been asked to remove their bras. "" Lori said.Venable contacted numerous government officials about her experience, including Republican Governor Paul LePage, the Maine Human Rights Commission and Commissioner Fitzpatrick. She only received a notification from LePage's office that her message had been recorded, but she never heard anything else.Many women opted against contacting prison officials about their experience on the chance that it would have ramifications for their loved ones behind bars or hurt their ability to visit. Letita and Lori did not provide the Bangor Daily News with their last names, because of these concerns and several other women interviewed by the newspaper made similar choices.However, the state guard guidebook does not recommend women remove their bras if they activate the metal detector. Instead, guards are expected to give visitors "Fitzpatrick announced that the problem would be tackled by instituting a more uniform visitation policy by holding those who do not follow regulations accountable and making examples out of them. "" Fitzpatrick said.