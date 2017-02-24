Action 2 News has received numerous reports of thunder snow and lightning Friday morning.
Jackie Disch of Grand Chute shared this video with us on Twitter. You'll see lightning and hear thunder at about 25 seconds in:
@WBAY @SteveBeylonWBAY pic.twitter.com/967s7dkdOG
Adam Bisner shared this video from Appleton North High School:
Here's my proof of the #thundersnow in #Appleton #wiwx pic.twitter.com/3KYA3RVmxr
We've received reports of thunder snow and lightning in Green Bay, Neenah, Appleton, Hortonville, Waupaca, and Seymour, to name a few.
@WBAY some impressive flashes of lightning followed by downpour of freezing rain on hey 76 west of Neenah
@SteveBeylonWBAY lots of lightning while snow blowing. Heavy rain now.
@WBAY Thundersnow and lightning very very frightening. Lightning was extremely bright, some thunder & in Greenville.
Over on our Facebook page, viewers shared their reports:
"Snowing & blowing & flashes of lightning going on here," said Martie Attoe, who lives near Waupaca.
"Lightning and thunder seen West of Neenah (Town of Larsen)," said Amaro Lopez.
"We have snow, lightning and t hunder in Marion," said Jill Pockat.
"Lightning/thunder in Manawa @ 0530," said Randy Bruns.
"Thunder and lightning pretty good in Seymour," said Linda Peters.
"Just heard thunder in the Luxemburg/Casco area," said Louise Ferron.
