Earth Changes
Radioactive wild boars found in Czech forests, 31 years after Chernobyl disaster
RT
Wed, 22 Feb 2017 19:35 UTC
The animals became radioactive due to false truffles, the underground mushrooms they feed on, Jiri Drapal at the Czech State Veterinary Administration told Reuters. The mushroom is found in the Sumava mountain region in the Czech Republic, which borders Austria and Germany.
It can absorb high levels of radioactive isotopes, including Caesium 137, which was released in great quantities after the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.
Caesium-137 has a half-life of 30 years, which means it loses half of its radioactivity within that period.
When boars eat radioactive mushrooms, they become radioactive themselves. Boar meat is highly popular in the Czech Republic, so there's danger of radioactive meat ending up on one's table.
"We can expect to find (affected) food for a number of years from now," Drapal said, adding that all meat should be checked for radioactivity.
According to Reuters data, at least 614 wild boars were inspected from 2014 to 2016, and 47 percent of them were radioactive.
The Chernobyl disaster occurred on April 26, 1986, at Reactor No. 4 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, which was then a republic of the Soviet Union. As a result of the explosion and fire, a huge radioactive cloud spread into the atmosphere, covering thousands of miles of Soviet and European territories.
In 2014, scientists from the Norwegian Radiation Protection Authority (NRPA) said that unexpectedly high levels of radioactivity were found in Norway's reindeer and sheep.
Comment: Japan has also been overwhelmed by radioactive wild boars since the Fukushima nuclear meltdown. Radiation levels at the reactor are now at the highest levels since the March 2011 earthquake, presaging a disaster of unimaginable consequences that is being consistently ignored by the mainstream media.
- Highest Fukushima Radioactivity since 2011 and its 'Unimaginable' Consequences
- Nuclear Peril: Why Fukushima is a Greater Disaster Than Chernobyl
The speech by US representative Power is particularly strange to me. She gave her speech as if she was Mother Teresa herself. Please remember which country you represent. Please remember the track record of your country.
