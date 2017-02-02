Society's Child
Hollywood hysteria: Comedian Sarah Silverman calls for military coup
Ashley Collman
The Daily Mail
Thu, 02 Feb 2017 10:56 UTC
'WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE,' Silverman wrote.
Later she added: 'We're all gonna die sounds so dire but we are though (all gonna die).'
Trump supporters and conservatives were quick to tear Silverman's tweet to shreds, calling for her to be arrested for treason and even using anti-Semitic rhetoric against the Jewish stand-up comedian.
Another user called The Socratic Hippie wrote: 'You're fighting for a lost cause, Sarah. You're practically giving Trump a second term, with your incendiary rhetoric.'
The riots that broke out in Berkeley Wednesday night were in response to a speech Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to get at UC Berkeley.
His visit to Berkeley was sponsored by the campus Republican club. The university has stressed it did not invite him and does not endorse his ideas but is committed to free speech.
But when protesters started smashing store windows in their march through town, the university called the speech off.
This morning, President Trump responded to the protests by threatening to cut the school's federal funding. That would be a major blow to the nation's education system, since Berkeley is the nation's top-ranked public university.
During the presidential campaign, funnywoman Silverman got serious about politics - becoming an outspoken supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Though she stumped for Sanders on the campaign trail, Silverman switched allegiances to Sec. Hillary Clinton, when the former first lady won the party's nomination.
She even elicited boos at the Democratic National Convention, when she told the 'Bernie or Busters' that they were 'being ridiculous'.
Comment: The 'left' really is showing its true colors. And what ugly colors they are. Military overthrow of a democratically elected leader? Who are the fascists again?
Reader Comments
Kurtz: :"The horror... the horror.."
Apocalypse Now "Demented" Comedy" [Link]
Apocalypse Now "Demented" Comedy" [Link]
Oh look, a bunch sensible liberals are smashing store windows and rioting.
Let us cave in and do whatever they want us to.
Let us completely forget how ridiculous their sense of "sensible" is and that it includes tantrums, destruction, intolerance, and bigotry. Furthermore we must realize that the liberals' agenda is what is going to make the world a utopian roddenberryesque star trek wonderland which will remove all need for money and most possessions and instill equality and dignity for all, even alien races.
Amen.
"Revolution Meme"... seems those tactics have come home to roost.... badly needed to enact martial law, police state, NWO etc, right.
Either she's an idiot, a programmed puppet in the OTO club or she's made a Choice for chaos.... is she one of those Jewish "Chosen Ones"? Hmmm. if the shoe fits>> or if it doesn't, just cut off some toes, right stepsister?
